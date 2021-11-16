ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

‘Let’s Talk Bayfront’: First public online session at noon on Tuesday

By Fontaine Glenn
YourErie
YourErie
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8UZA_0cyHrp6o00

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is looking for the public’s input on Tuesday in a podcast style virtual program on the Bayfront Parkway central corridor improvement project.

This is the first monthly virtual podcast-like session for the community to hear about different phases of the project.

PennDOT is hoping this will be a way people can learn more about how this project would directly impact them and participate in the discussion.

LECOM holds 27th annual Student Scholarship Auction at the Bayfront Convention Center

Each session will go live at 12:05 p.m. and will last between 22 to 25 minutes long to fit into people’s lunch break.

The first session on Tuesday will be hosted by the design project manager, Tom McClelland. He will discuss the survey taken early in the fall of more than 500 people from the area.

The next session will be next month on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Improvements to Erie’s Bayfront enters new phase with construction underway on lower State Street

The Bayfront Parkway Improvement Project has many components, and PennDOT wants a chance to explain them to people it will affect directly.

“So we’re going to take those, we’re going to record them and then post them on the website,” said Jill Harry, the press officer for PennDOT. “So then those who can’t join us during the live recordings can then go and find out about these different topics as it fits into their schedule.”

Harry also said people can ask questions live during the session, or, if you are unable to make it, you can still ask questions on the website.

Port Authority seeks public input on Sassafras St. extension

The first three live episodes of the series will be:

  • November 16 – Survey Results with Design Project Manager Tom McClelland;
  • December 21 – Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Bridge with Construction Project Manager Justin Baker; and
  • January 18 – Pedestrian and Bicycle Features with Consultant Team Member Jim O’Mara.

To submit a question in advance or to be added to a distribution list for information related to the series, email BayfrontProject@pa.gov .

Schember administration inching closer to helping low-income communities

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at HERE . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects HERE .

You can follow PennDOT’s Northwest Region on Twitter or Facebook .

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

PennDOT closing driver license, photo centers for Thanksgiving holiday

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is asking residents to schedule any driver license or photo ID needs this week by the end of the day on Wednesday. PennDOT announced that all driver license and photo centers will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, for the Thanksgiving holiday.  Customers may […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Multiple townships discuss using ARP funding for employee bonuses

After learning about Greene Township’s plan to give 10,000 employees bonuses using ARP funding, we asked neighboring townships if they were doing the same thing. This is what we discovered. Five townships have yet to decide if money will be given to their employees with their ARP funds. Summit Township is giving its employees a […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Gov. Wolf calls for statewide efforts with new Litter Action Plan

LANCASTER (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Monday, Governor Tom Wolf, the state secretaries for the departments of Transportation and Environmental Protection and Representative Mike Sturla unveiled the first-ever Litter Action Plan to help combat Pennsylvania’s litter problem. The plan features ideas about how to clean up the more than 500 million pieces of litter scattered throughout the […]
POLITICS
YourErie

Erie townships change garbage pickup schedules for Thanksgiving week

Thanksgiving is this Thursday, so trash collection will be modified for certain Erie townships. The City itself said in a Facebook post nothing will change for them for the week of Nov. 21-27. However, according to the Millcreek Township website, trash will not be collected on Thursday in Millcreek Township. Everyone who usually has their […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

PUC tells Pa. residents to expect rising winter energy costs starting Dec. 1

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) Winter is coming, and the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) says so will higher prices. To avoid the possibility of “sticker shock” from high bills during the coming cold months, the PUC is reminding residential and commercial customers in Pennsylvania they can take an active role in saving on utilities. “The upcoming price changes, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Melissa Lyon to step down from Erie County Health Department

The woman who has been leading the Erie County Health Department through the COVID-19 pandemic is stepping down. Melissa Lyon recently announced her resignation in order to become the director of the newly created Delaware County Health Department. Her appointment to the new job was approved on November 18th. Lyon’s resignation will be effective on […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie County sees a weekly total of 1,593 cases of COVID-19

In the past week the latest COVID-19 numbers have remained in the triple digits in the Erie region. From Saturday November 13th to Monday November 15th, the Erie County Health Department reported a three day total of 638 new cases of COVID-19. The on Tuesday November 16th, the department of health reported an additional 205 […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penndot#Lecom#Bayfront#Port Authority#Sassafras#Design Project
YourErie

Dohler Cottages in North East up for auction on Saturday

A lakefront property that’s been hosting families for 50+ years is going up for auction. Dohler Cottages in North East is being auctioned to help clear the property before it becomes a 20 plot real estate development next spring. The shells of the cottages and all the items inside will be up for auction. The […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

YourErie

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy