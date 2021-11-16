ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US industrial production rebounded 1.6% in October

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production rebounded in October as automakers, stung by supply chain problems, posted a strong increase and the adverse effects from...

AFP

US existing home sales rose modestly in October

Sales of existing homes in the United States rose for the second straight month in October, again pushing prices higher and squeezing inventory, an industry survey said Monday. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said sales increased 0.8 percent from September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million, more than analysts had forecast. Home inventory dropped 0.8 percent to a 2.4-month supply at the current sales pace, though that was about the same as September, the NAR said. Prices meanwhile continued their upward climb, with the median existing home price hitting $353,900, 13.1 percent higher than the same month last year.
Meal Replacement Products Market 2021 Global Industry to Reach US$ 11 Billion and Growing at CAGR Of 7.64% By 2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Meal Replacement Products – Global Market Report 2021-2027". Meal Replacement Products Market is valued approximately at USD 11 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.64% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Meal replacement products are the food and beverage products consumed as an alternative for solid meals. These products contain essential nutrition required by the body. The global Meal Replacement Products market is being driven by increasing popularity of weight management plans due to prevalence of obesity. According to Statista, there has been increase in prevalence of obesity among adults aged above 20 in the U.S. from 30.6% in 2016 to 31.7% in 2018. Another important driving factor is the rising product launches. For instance, in June 2021, Arla Food Ingredients had launched three new solutions for meal replacement products with the range of whey protein and micellar casein ingredients for ready-to-drink beverages, high protein bars and protein shakes.
Rebounds In U.S. Payrolls, Industrial Output Are Unusually Strong

October data for the labor market and the industrial sector continue to paint a bright profile of recovery in absolute and relative terms versus previous economic expansions. Retail sales data through last month, updated earlier in the week, suggest the same for personal consumption expenditures, which will be updated for October on Nov. 24. The weak outlier is personal income, and it’s unclear if this key indicator will deliver more encouraging results in the upcoming report.
US Homebuilding Took A Pause In October

American construction firms slowed the pace of new homebuilding in October, government data said Wednesday, even as real estate prices remain high amid a supply shortage. Housing builds started last month dropped 0.7 percent to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.52 million units, the Commerce Department reported, which was less than forecast and the second consecutive monthly drop.
US Retail Sales Surged in October

U.S. retail sales surged in October, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday, in a signal that at least at the start of the annual holiday shopping season, consumers were not scared off by sharply increasing prices. Retail sales increased 1.7% last month, more than twice the advance of eight-tenths of a...
Travel Sector Expected to Rebound in the US and Worldwide

Travel Sector Expected to Rebound in the US and Worldwide. The World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) has released its latest Economic Impact Report, and it paints a positive outlook for travel in general and especially the United States. Prior to the pandemic, Travel & Tourism (including its direct, indirect...
OPEC Fell Short On Oil Production Target In October

OPEC’s crude oil production rose by 217,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 27.453 million bpd in October, but still fell short of the cartel’s share of the 400,000-bpd total output hike of the OPEC+ group. Under the OPEC+ deal, the ten OPEC members bound by the OPEC+ pact should be...
The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
After rebound, existing home sales growth slows in October

Existing home sales rose monthly for the second straight month — barely. Sales of existing homes rose 0.8 percent month-over-month in October to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million, according to the latest monthly report from the National Association of Realtors. The report shows the small uptick among...
Analog Devices Beats Q4 Consensus Backed By Industrial, Auto Markets

Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 53% year-on-year to $2.34 billion, beating the consensus of $2.31 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.73 beat the consensus of $1.70. End Markets: Analog Devices' Industrial revenue grew 45% Y/Y to $1.18 billion. Automotive revenue increased 97% Y/Y to $452.6...
