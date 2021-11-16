ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Horrific footage shows cattle rotting in the sun as Kenya battles drought

By Samuel Webb
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R56nO_0cyHrKBd00

This video shows dead cattle rotting in a field – the latest victims of Kenya’s ongoing drought.

Rain has failed for two seasons in the east African country, leaving families without enough food and water . It also has snuffed out pasture for livestock, crippling herder communities throughout the nation.

In September, Nairobi and aid agencies estimated that 2.1 million people in 10 counties were affected by the drought. The numbers are expected to rise to 2.4 million by this month, relief agencies reported.

The harrowing footage was taken by Kevin Mtai, a climate campaigner from Pokot in Kenya.

He said: “In Kenya we have contributed less carbon emissions, but we are the ones paying the highest price .

“Animals are dying and people are suffering because of the climate crisis.”

Experts warn that such climate shocks will become more common across Africa, which contributes the least to global warming, but will suffer from it the most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T9ZF9_0cyHrKBd00

“We do not have a spare planet in which we will seek refuge once we have succeeded in destroying this one,” the executive director of East Africa’s Intergovernmental Authority on Development, Workneh Gebeyehu, said last month.

Gabriel Ekaale, a policy officer for the World Food Programme based in Lodwar told Sky News: "It’s estimated about 600,000 members of the population in Turkana County are in need of food or cash assistance.”

Kenya’s Catholic Bishops met in Nairobi this week to ask the country’s Catholic faithful to donate food to regions affected by severe drought, the Vatican News reports.

They released an open letter stating: “It is becoming clear that the frequent droughts that we are experiencing in many parts of our country are as a result of global climate change and environmental degradation.

“Here in Kenya, it seems our model of development has led to a culture of degradation of our environment and the depletion of our natural resources.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What is happening in Madagascar and why is country on the verge of world’s first climate-induced famine?

Thousands of people in Madagascar are at risk of famine in the coming months and more than 1 million more are suffering severe hunger, according to the United Nations.Successive droughts and failed harvests have forced people to eat leaves, cacti and insects, and the UN says it is the first impending famine that cannot be blamed even in part on war.Some children in the south of the country arrive at aid stations too weak even to cry, according the body’s World Food Programme.What is the famine situation in Madagascar?The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday that some 14,000 people...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Kenya#Cattle#East African#The World Food Programme#Lodwar#Sky News#Catholic#Vatican News
Washington Post

Photos show Kenya’s drought has left animals starving to death

In northern Kenya, a giraffe lies dead, its long limbs splayed. Camel skeletons bake in the sun, and people burn rotting animal carcasses to put a stop to the smell. Herder Yusuf Abdullahi saw 40 of his goats die of hunger — their white, withering bodies dot the warm dirt.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Kenya’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate draws praise and criticism

A Kenyan government directive that residents must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination by 21 December to access services was welcomed by some businesses on Monday but criticized by others, who said low vaccination rates made it unrealistic. Only 8.8% of people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kenya so far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Kenyan president starts 2-day state visit to South Africa

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has been welcomed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to start a two-day state visit to South Africa.Ramaphosa met with Kenyatta at his offices in the Union Buildings Tuesday where the two leaders held a press conference.While in South Africa Kenyatta is to visit the Aspen Pharmacare factory in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) on Wednesday to see the production of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines there. The facility is assembling the J&J vaccines and can produce about 220 million doses of the J&J vaccines per year, many of which are being exported throughout Africa.Kenya is one of...
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Global Warming
The Guardian

Camels bearing healthcare deliver hope in Kenya – photo essay

Thirteen camels amble their way across the dusty, drought-stricken landscape, accompanied by seven men in bright yellow T-shirts and three nurses. The camels are loaded with trunks full of medicines, bandages and family planning products. It’s a mobile health clinic on hooves. When the camels arrive at their destination, men, women and children form a line as they wait for the handlers to unload the boxes and set up tables and tents.
EDUCATION
BBC

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Why the rest of the world is worried

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is travelling to Kenya, where he will be discussing the conflict in neighbouring Ethiopia. US and UK citizens have been told to leave Ethiopia "while commercial flights are readily available", in the words of a British minister. This alarming advice, with echoes of Kabul...
POLITICS
gonomad.com

Vanishing African Wildlife: The Last of Their Kind

A Moving Tribute to the Unique Beauty of Endangered African Wildlife. We are currently experiencing the sixth major species extinction in history – every day, about 150 species disappear forever from this planet. The loss of biodiversity on such an unprecedented scale is even more threatening than climate change because...
LIFESTYLE
trust.org

Can bamboo walls help Uganda hold back worsening floods?

By slowing floodwater and stabilising riverbanks, bamboo walls could protect farmers from climate change-worsened floods – and earn them extra income. * Strong, fast-growing bamboo provides a flood defense. * Floods impact about 50,000 people in Uganda each year. * Farmers can earn cash selling bamboo for construction, charcoal. By...
AGRICULTURE
New York Post

Poacher trampled to death by elephant in South African national park

A suspected poacher is believed to have been trampled to death by an elephant after the man’s mangled body was found in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, a park spokesman said on Saturday. The body was discovered by national park rangers during an intelligence operation intended to prevent poachings in...
ANIMALS
US News and World Report

Fighting in East Congo Pushes 11,000 Refugees Into Uganda

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Fighting between the army and a group of armed men in eastern Congo forced some 11,000 people to flee across the border into Uganda in the last few days, the United Nations said on Tuesday. Congo's army said on Monday it had recovered...
AFRICA
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

348K+
Followers
135K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy