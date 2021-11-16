ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Maps will now help you avoid people too

By Michael Simon
Macworld
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we all start to venture out a little more this holiday season, Google Maps is giving you a good reason to stay inside. A new feature rolling out to iPhones and Android phones will help you avoid crowds as well as traffic jams. Like Waze but for...

www.macworld.com

