That was fast: Reese’s giant 3-pound Peanut Butter Cup Thanksgiving ‘pie’ now sold out

By Matthew Knight, Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Well, that didn’t take long.

Your new favorite dessert for Thanksgiving, Reese’s giant 9-inch Peanut Butter cup Thanksgiving Pie, has sold out.

A lucky 3,000 people got to purchase the limited-edition peanut butter cup online for $44.99.

72 percent plan to celebrate holidays with just their household: poll

The pie, made with 3.25 pounds of peanut butter and chocolate, is said to contain 48 servings, each of which clocks in at 160 calories. That works out to a total of 7,680 calories, if you’re thinking of eating the whole thing yourself.

If you’re hoping for more this Thanksgiving, you’re out of luck.

Hershey responded to questions about another batch, confirming that no more can be produced for Thanksgiving due to time constraints. The company does, however, suggest signing up for its emails to receive alerts on any other surprise offerings.

Speaking of holidays, Christmas is coming up, maybe Reese’s could make a giant peanut butter Christmas Tree?

