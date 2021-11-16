ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Single malt exports to US down by up to 5m litres after tariffs, study shows

By Katrine Bussey
 6 days ago

Tariffs on whisky imposed by the US as part of a trade row resulted in up to five million litres less of single malt being sent to the States over the course of a year, according to new research

A paper published by the Scottish Government suggested that single malt exports to the US decreased by between 9.5% and 19.6% over the period between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2020 – with this meaning a reduction of between one and two million litres of pure alcohol.

With single malt typically having an alcohol content of 40%, that means between 2.5 million and 5.1 million fewer litres were sold to the American market over this period, it calculated.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said the research showed the “significant impact” that the “punitive tariffs” had had – arguing as a result that the Scottish Government should have a “meaningful role” in future UK trade discussions going forward.

The US government had imposed a 25% tariff on single malt Scotch whisky imports from the UK in October 2019 – with this remaining in place until June 2021.

Ms Gougeon said: “The punitive tariffs imposed by the US on whisky exports from Scotland as a result of the long-running Boeing / Airbus trade dispute between the US and the EU saw up to five million fewer litres of single malt sent to America between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2020.”

She added: “The 25% tariff imposed on imports of single malt Scotch whisky due to the long-running trade dispute – which had nothing to do with Scottish producers – meant that Scotland was once again disproportionally hit by the UK Government’s posturing on international trade.”

In 2018, the year before the tariff was imposed, UK exports of Scotch whisky to the US were valued at just over £1 billion – with total exports that year amounting to £4.7 billion.

Single malt made up more than a quarter (28%) of Scotch whisky exports for that year, and was responsible for a third (33%) of exports to the US.

Ms Gougeon said: “America is the largest single destination for exports of Scotch whisky, and we repeatedly highlighted the negative impact of this trade dispute on one of our most iconic industries which provides valuable jobs among some of our most economically fragile communities.

“While we are pleased that the dispute and the sanctions has now been suspended, the impact on Scottish producers was significant and highlights why we should have a meaningful role in trade discussions to ensure that the interests of the Scottish economy are protected.”

The Independent

Electricals retailer AO World warns of Christmas stock shortages

Electrical retailer AO World has warned that shortages of products over Christmas will hit profits this year while shoppers face further painful price risesAO World warned that the festive trading period would be “significantly softer” than expected and availability of some items will remain poor. The company recorded a £10m pre-tax loss in the six months to 30 September, down form an £18m profit in the same period a year ago.It said it had been hit by a nationwide shortage of lorry drivers and has brought in 500 new recruits to combat labour shortages. The company is still seeing “meaningful...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

The next big cryptocurrency: Seven altcoins set to explode in 2022

Not many predicted the events of the past 2 years. In 2021, Bitcoin had a massive surge. Its price has reached an all-time high (ATH) of $68,521 in November. Crypto market capitalization now stands at $2.91 trillion. In the meantime, the DeFi market in particular has gained popularity among investors. It grew by almost $100 billion since the beginning of 2021 and reached a $112 billion market cap.
MARKETS
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
