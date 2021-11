For most of the past two seasons, if the Rockets had injury news it was usually bad. It improved on Wednesday to mixed. They got Danuel House Jr. back after missing six games with a sprained foot. They also learned throughout the day that guard Kevin Porter Jr., who had been listed as questionable with a bruised right thigh, was cleared to play, something of a surprise after he was pulled from Sunday’s game against the Warriors.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO