Netflix has released the first trailer for The Orbital Children, a new original anime series that is set to be released on the platform next January. The trailer is part of a deluge of new content that the streamer has released this week for anime fans, which also includes Gundam, Aggretsuko, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, and YuYu Hakusho. The Orbital Children is set in 2045, when traveling to space is part of everyday life and a hotel is created to house underage children who aren’t born on Earth.

