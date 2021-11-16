Snap’s deal with Sony Music means it now partners with all three major music labels
By Emma Roth
The Verge
6 days ago
Snapchat is adding audio from Sony Music Entertainment to its Sounds library, according to a report by Variety. This means that Snap has now inked deals with all three major music labels: Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music Group. Aside from the Big Three, the...
Major record labels are clamoring to acquire the song catalogs of rock ‘n’ roll icons — and they’re poised to shell out hundreds of millions of dollars to get the deals done. Universal Music Group, the world’s largest record label, which reps the likes of Taylor Swift, BTS, Kanye West...
Warner Music Group (WMG) has announced the launch of WMX, a next generation services division that will connect artists with fans and amplify brands in creative, immersive, and engaging ways. The new division includes a rebranded WEA commercial services & marketing network, as well as the company’s media & creative content arm.
Streaming, record label’s biggest source of revenue, is becoming predictable. Revenue consistently grows by double digit percentages from year to year: Spotify’s revenue was up 26.6% in the third quarter, while streaming at Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment jumped 23.8% and 45%, respectively, in the quarter ending Sept. 30. Streaming companies constantly add bells and whistles, and they experiment with plans and pricing, but the basic value proposition has changed little in a decade.
Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): Snap has struck a licensing deal with Sony Music Entertainment. Through this new deal between the two companies, Snap will be able to include Sony artists' music into Snap's library of licensed music. Additional music partners include Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, MERLIN Members,...
Snapchat this week struck a deal with Sony Music to bring even more songs to its camera platform, as the company prefers to call it. While the terms of the deal were not disclosed, Snapchat is now a partner with all three major record labels, including Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group.
Sony Music Entertainment revealed an animated promotional video on Friday for its new VTuber project "VERSEⁿ." Rin is gazing at the sky as usual, like she always does. In between our eyelids of daydream lie the existence of our reality as well as other unexplainable fantastical universes. Lin lives across all universes and knows 5 girls that she considers her friends.
SHANGHAI — Apple Music and Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) have reached an agreement that will allow hundreds of thousands of Chinese musicians to stream their music globally on Apple's platform, while giving Apple a way to scrape its way into China's booming domestic music market. Music from record labels and...
John Legend’s first album was his biggest hit. “Get Lifted,” released in 2004 was the beginning of his career. Now, 17 years later, Legend– whose real name is John Stephens — has left the label and signed a deal at Universal’s Republic Records. Republic is the hottest label in the music business.
Apple Music is one of the biggest music streaming platforms in the world, coming right after Spotify with its over 90 million available songs—and it's about to get even bigger, according to some reports discovered by Apple Insider. Apparently, Apple has been talking to Tencent Music Entertainment Group, a Chinese...
Media marketing expert and serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, renowned for his consumer product strategies and vocal opinions on NFTs, has spoken up about how he thinks emerging artists can use non-fungible tokens. In a video posted to social media, Gary V said: “If an emerging artist came to me […]...
Apple Music is adding even more songs to its catalog of millions of songs as Tencent Music Entertainment Group announced a partnership to distribute Chinese content through Apple’s own streaming platform. In a statement, TME said that “record labels and artists who are part of TME Music Cloud can now...
Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) owned Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) forged a deal with Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple Music. Now “record labels and artists” who are part of its “Music Cloud” program can distribute their works through Apple Music. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has announced a deal with Apple Music to bring TME’s premium music content from Chinese labels and creators to the Apple Music subscribers around the world. The new library of songs includes China’s unique music culture and genres to a global audience which will enhance the discovery of “Chinese music and assist in the international development of Chinese musicians.”
SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE (SMP) has promoted SVP/Creative JOSH VAN VALKENBURG to EVP/Creative. VAN VALKENBURG, with the company since joining the EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING division in 2005, reports to SMP NASHVILLE CEO RUSTY GASTON. "JOSH is one of the smartest music publishing executives I have ever met," said GASTON. "He...
As Taylor Swift has been making a big deal about re-recording her old albums in order to regain control over her masters, her parent label Universal Music Group has been reworking its contracts to make sure that its other artists would have a harder time doing the same thing. As The Wall Street Journal reports, UMG has been making new agreements with artists “effectively doubling the amount of time that the contracts restrict an artist from rerecording their work.”
Professional Murder Music have been one of my favorite bands for well over 2 decades now so to say I was STOKED to have them join the conversation on The Local Buzz is beyond an understatement. Check out the full interview below!
NEW YORK (AP) — Stars are arriving for the American Music Awards, displaying their fashion sense prior to the big show. Olivia Rodrigo could turn her album “Sour” into something very sweet at the American Music Awards on Sunday, entering the night as the leading nominee with nods for artist of the year and new artist of the year.
A consortium of US unions called Monday for Amazon's buyout of the legendary Hollywood studio MGM to be blocked, citing concerns about the tech giant's growing power over the subscription video streaming sector.
"Amazon's influence on the health and diversity of the film-making industry is likely to be negative if the company is permitted to grow larger," said the Strategic Organizing Center, a federation of four major labor unions that represents some four million workers.
The group called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the takeover, which was announced in May.
Amazon has offered $8.45 billion dollars for more than 4,000 films, including the James Bond series, "The Silence of the Lambs," "Robocop," "Basic Instinct," "Raging Bull" and "Thelma & Louise," as well as an extensive catalog of TV series including "The Handmaid's Tale," "Fargo" and "Vikings."
Comments / 0