School Bus Crashes With Fire Truck In Buffalo

Sadly, the founder of one of Buffalo's most popular soul food and barbeque restaurants has passed away. The news was announced today, November 22, 2021, by his son, the current owner, and operator. According to a media alert, Issac “Ike” Gray passed away yesterday, November 21, at Erie County Medical Center. Born on December 12, 1937, in Wetumpka, Alabama, Ike came to Buffalo in the 1970s. He had his wife, Betty “BG” Gray, opened the iconic restaurant at 1743 Genesee Street in 1998. In 2001, the restaurant moved to one of its current locations, 1646 Genesee Street. Now operated by his son Steven Butler, Ike & BGs has expanded to a new location in downtown Buffalo. Steven issued a statement about his father's passing,

