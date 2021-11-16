ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

School Bus Crashes With Fire Truck In Buffalo

By Kadie Daye
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Buffalo fire truck was responding to a two-alarm fire when they hit the side of a school bus in the City of Buffalo on Tuesday morning. Shortly after 7 am, first responders were called to respond to the scene of the accident. The accident involved a fire truck...

961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

Founder of Popular Buffalo BBQ & Soul Food Restaurant Has Passed Away

Sadly, the founder of one of Buffalo's most popular soul food and barbeque restaurants has passed away. The news was announced today, November 22, 2021, by his son, the current owner, and operator. According to a media alert, Issac “Ike” Gray passed away yesterday, November 21, at Erie County Medical Center. Born on December 12, 1937, in Wetumpka, Alabama, Ike came to Buffalo in the 1970s. He had his wife, Betty “BG” Gray, opened the iconic restaurant at 1743 Genesee Street in 1998. In 2001, the restaurant moved to one of its current locations, 1646 Genesee Street. Now operated by his son Steven Butler, Ike & BGs has expanded to a new location in downtown Buffalo. Steven issued a statement about his father's passing,
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A Man Driving Getaway Car Facing Murder and Weapons Charges in Buffalo

A Cheektowaga man who acted as a getaway driver is now facing murder and weapons charges. The driver, 25-year-old Raquan R. Reid, was arraigned before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. He was indicted on one count of Murder in the Second Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree for his participating in a fatal shooting, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Cars
Buffalo, NY
Accidents
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy