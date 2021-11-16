ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let’s chat about RCS

By Liam James
 6 days ago

Every Tuesday on The Vergecast, we’re pulling apart a different new tech standard that is designed to replace tech standards before it. Last week, we explored the fractious history and fraught future of USB-C. This week, we’re talking about...

