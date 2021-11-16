Virginia Tech Becomes Ninth College Football Head Coaching Job to Open

Twelve college football head coaches have been fired, with three of those jobs already filled.

On Tuesday morning, Virginia Tech announced its decision to fire head coach Justin Fuente . He departs with a 43–41 dating back to 2016, when he took over for coaching legend Frank Beamer.

Virginia Tech is the 12th head coaching job to open up before the season's end.

Three of those schools already have their next coach in place.

Last week, UConn tabbed former UCLA head coach Jim Mora to take over for Randy Edsall, who was relieved of his duties after initially planning to resign after the season. Georgia Southern hired former USC coach Clay Helton , who was fired just weeks earlier. Texas Tech swapped out Matt Wells for Baylor defensive coach Joey McGuire .

This leaves nine jobs open as we near the end of the season, including six from the Power 5 leagues: Virginia Tech in the ACC, TCU in the Big 12, USC, Washington and Washington State in the Pac-12, and LSU in the SEC.

They're joined by Akron, UMass and FIU, which declined to extend coach Butch Davis for another season. Afterward, he accused the school's administration of "sabotage" by not investing in things like recruiting or equipment.

LSU won a national championship just two seasons ago. Washington has been to the College Football Playoff in the last five years, and USC is one of the top-tier jobs in the sport, despite all of its recent struggles.

The rest of those jobs are highly sought after. Virginia Tech flirted with national titles under Beamer, and play in a very winnable ACC Coastal division. TCU was on the cusp of the College Football Playoff in 2014. Washington State is considered one of the most difficult jobs in the Pac-12, but Mike Leach had the program ranked in the top 10 at times in both '17 and '18.

