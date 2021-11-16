ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Tell us: are you worried remote working could have a negative effect on your job?

By Guardian community team
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DtfrM_0cyHqdnX00
Women aren’t returning to work in the same numbers as men, partly due to issues with childcare and disruption at schools.

Women who work mostly from home risk hurting their careers as more men return to office working post-pandemic, a Bank of England policymaker has warned.

Catherine Mann, a member of the Bank’s monetary policy committee, said this may lead to women getting caught in a “she-cession”. Women aren’t returning to work in the same numbers as men, partly due to issues with childcare and disruption at schools.

We would like to hear from workers about their views on how remote working could affect their careers.

Share your experiences

Are you a worker with caring responsibilities, and do you plan to take advantage of offers by your employer to work from home more often? Do you have any concerns that it may have an impact on your career prospects or chance of promotion?

While there has been increased working from home during the pandemic, how have you divided up childcare and household chores with your partner? And how will this change if you return to working more in the office in the coming months?

You can get in touch by filling in the form below. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Remote working allowed more women to take up jobs during the pandemic

The number of women in the workplace has risen after more companies allowed employees to work from home during the pandemic, according to new research.The number of women aged between 25 and 44 who are in work in 2021 has increased by 1.8 per cent since the pandemic began.Additionally, 74 per cent of mothers to children who are aged between 0 and three are currently in work, compared to 68 per cent of mothers in 2019 and 2017.The findings, published by think tank Resolution Foundation, are a result of hybrid working patterns implemented during the pandemic which made it easier...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Working#Privacy Policy#Bank Of England
CNBC

The 10 jobs with the most remote work opportunities—and how much they pay

As some companies look to return to the office in 2022, others are expanding their remote work opportunities, responding to increased employee demand for flexibility during the pandemic. New research from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, however, suggests that some industries are embracing remote work faster than others. While more...
JOBS
San Antonio Current

It Has Never Been More Important to Make Remote Work Effective

Remote work has become much more common due to Covid-19. That has presented Americans – and Texans – with both great possibilities and challenges. One of the biggest challenges is making remote work effective. This is one of the challenges we’re facing right now. There is no doubt that the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
travelexperta.com

How to Prepare Your Company for Remote Work

The COVID-19 virus, often known as SARS-CoV-2, has spread rapidly throughout the world. Companies worldwide have begun to respond to keep their employees, workplaces, and communities safe. It’s possible that remote work was not part of your original business plan. However, it will significantly impact the corporate environment, as corporations...
ECONOMY
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Remote work is turning us back into Luddites

From the little I understand about the Luddites in early 19th century England, they would have considered me a kindred spirit. The Luddites were not a lazy bunch, yet the value they placed on their autonomy and their relaxed work schedule — usually no more than three days a week — could easily have given that impression. They had little toleration for the regimentation of factory work.
MOSCOW, ID
Mount Shasta Herald

Pssst: Your employer is monitoring you. What workers in remote jobs should know about ‘bossware’

For many office employees, the work-from-home era has come with new level of freedom and flexibility. Their bosses, however, may see things differently. The rise in remote work has led to an increase in companies using electronic monitoring software. Billed as a way to maintain productivity outside the office, these programs offer employers a range of features, including keystroke logging, screenshots of workers’ computers and, in some cases, access to webcams.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Voices: Young people are being failed – we need to help them be ready for work

The new jobs of the future are emerging every day – and the pace of change is increasing. Yet our education and skills system has remained largely static. A traditional curriculum justified on the grounds of maintaining rigour and access to adult learning and the ability to retrain becoming harder not easier.This isn’t working – for our country, for learners or for employers. The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has found that 44 per cent of employers think that young people leaving school, college or university are not "work ready". Employers are looking beyond just formal qualifications: 7 in 10...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Thousands of ethnic minority patients who died of Covid 'could have survived' because oxygen meters used in hospitals are less accurate on people with darker skin

Sajid Javid has ordered an urgent review to look at racial bias within medical equipment after a study found oxygen level readers used in hospitals are less accurate on people with darker skin. The Health Secretary, 51, plans to work alongside American counterparts within Joe Biden's administration to deliver new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mesquite Local News

Social Security: SS can help you start or return to work

If you rely on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits and want to start or return to work, we can help. Ticket to Work (Ticket) is a program that supports career development for SSDI beneficiaries and SSI recipients who want to work and progress toward financial independence. The Ticket program is free and voluntary. Learn more about the Ticket to Work program at www.ssa.gov/work or call the Ticket to Work Help Line at 1-866-968-7842 or 1-866-833-2967 (TTY) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

William Tyrrell: police find piece of fabric near creek bed

Police have continued their search on the New South Wales mid-north coast where William Tyrrell disappeared seven years ago, despite bad weather conditions. For almost a week, a team of officers have combed through three locations near the home of Tyrrell’s foster grandmother in the small town of Kendall where he was last seen in September 2014.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy