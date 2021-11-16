ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

McConnell tried to disinvite Trump from Biden inaugural, book claims

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Mychael Schnell
WGNO
WGNO
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ScFUL_0cyHqUns00

( The Hill ) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) reportedly tried to disinvite former President Trump from President Biden ’s inauguration in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to a new book.

ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl writes in his new book that McConnell sought to have Trump removed from the Biden inauguration guest list because he “felt he could not give Trump another opportunity to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power,” according to an excerpt of “Betrayal” obtained by Politico .

McConnell wanted the four congressional leaders to tell Trump he had been disinvited from the constitutionally mandated event, but House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) rejected the plans, “arguing it would be an important message of unity” to have Trump be at the Capitol for the official transfer of power, Karl writes.

According to Karl, a top McConnell adviser then told Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows , that the Republican leader wanted to disinvite him from the gathering, and McCarthy separately informed the White House that McConnell wanted to disinvite the outgoing president from the event, prompting Trump to announce on Twitter that he had decided not to attend the inauguration.

That tweet, Politico noted, was the final one posted on his Twitter account before he was banned from the platform.

Karl’s book is set to be released on Tuesday.

The Hill reached out to Trump and McConnell for comment.

The new reporting from Karl further illustrates the deteriorating relationship between the former president and Republican leader.

Most recently, Trump has been knocking McConnell for voting for the bipartisan infrastructure bill along with 18 other Senate Republicans.

In a statement on Saturday , the former president called the Republican leader an “Old Crow” while criticizing his decision to vote with Democrats on advancing the $1.2 trillion piece of legislation to Biden’s desk for final approval, contending that it will jeopardize their chances of securing reelection.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

'I Can't Afford a Big Frontal Attack on the President,' Mitch McConnell Confided

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Monday, November 23, Attorney General William Barr met with President Trump in the Oval Office, the first time the two had met or even spoken since mid-October. He had been one of Trump's most loyal cabinet members and an unquestioned conservative.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Business Insider

Biden is telling allies he'll run in 2024 but one Democratic donor said many are just 'praying that Trump runs,' report says

President Joe Biden says he's running for reelection in 2024 despite his sinking approval ratings. One Democratic donor told The Washington Post he thinks any Democrat could beat Donald Trump. Trump has not officially announced a 2024 campaign but has teased it multiple times. President Joe Biden is telling people...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

McCarthy might want to think twice about his bid for the speakership

Good morning. Pecan pie or pumpkin pie... or both? Send us your favorite Thanksgiving recipes and traditions (and maybe we'll feature one in Wednesday's Early). And don't forget the tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. On the Hill. McCarthy might want to think twice about his bid for...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Why Biden picked Powell

In the end, President Joe Biden did what many close to him expected: He took a longer-than-anticipated amount of time to arrive at a reasonable, moderate decision that thrilled few but carried limited risk.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Jonathan Karl
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inauguration#Senate Republicans#Abc News#The White House#Trump For Pence
The Independent

Chair of Republican party risks Trump’s wrath by finally admitting that Biden won 2020 election

The chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) has publicly acknowledged Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election for the first time.However, Ronna McDaniel told a Christian Science Monitor event in Washington, DC on Thursday that there were “lots of problems” with the election.“Painfully, Joe Biden won the election and it’s very painful to watch. He’s the President. We know that,” Ms McDaniel said. Fearing a backlash from Donald Trump, many Republican leaders have refused to clearly state that Mr Biden won the election and helped to spread his discredited claims of widespread voter fraud.Ms McDaniel urged Republicans...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
TheAtlantaVoice

Rittenhouse verdict puts Biden in difficult political spot

A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become even more treacherous with the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Biden was already facing sliding poll numbers with an electorate worn down by the coronavirus pandemic and increasing inflation. Now, the president finds himself caught between outraged Democrats — some of whom were already stewing over Biden’s inability to land […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News 8 WROC

As Pres. Biden’s bill advances, so does Pelosi’s legacy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Deep into the grueling negotiations over President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy package, when it seemed that bickering among Democrats would never stop, Speaker Nancy Pelosi let everyone in on a little secret. “This,” she confided quite publicly to reporters some time ago, “is the fun part.” The grind of legislating, treacherous […]
U.S. POLITICS
WGNO

WGNO

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy