ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Australia stumbles to 1-1 draw with China in WC qualifier

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SGYZk_0cyHqHZf00
1 of 3

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Australia slipped out of the automatic World Cup qualification spots on Tuesday after a 1-1 draw with China in Sharjah.

The Socceroos had been on course for a first win in three games thanks to Mitchell Duke’s first-half header but Wu Lei’s penalty, eventually given after a VAR review suggested defender James Jeggo handled the ball with 20 minutes remaining, earned China the draw.

“I don’t think we did enough tonight,” Australia goalkeeper and captain Mathew Ryan said. “We didn’t create enough clear-cut chances. Obviously there’s a controversial talking point but there are other moments throughout the game where we need to be better if we want to take away a result.”

Australia, seeking a fifth successive World Cup appearance, fell to third with 11 points from six games in Group B, one point behind Japan, which won 1-0 over Oman, in second. Saudi Arabia is the leader with 16 points after a 1-0 win over last-placed Vietnam and is on course to clinch its sixth berth.

Only the top two in both of the six-team groups are guaranteed a place in Qatar in November 2022. The two third-place finishers go to a playoff with the winner meeting a team from another confederation.

Saudi Arabia started strongly in Hanoi and after 30 minutes Saleh Al-Shehri’s looping header from inside the area was saved by Bi Tan Truong in the Vietnam goal, but the ball was adjudged to have already crossed the line.

Fahad Al-Muwallad seemed to extend the visitors’ lead from close range with 15 minutes remaining but it was ruled out by VAR due to a foul in the build-up.

Japan needed a late goal from Junya Ito to take the points in Oman and move into second. Oman stays fourth with seven points, two clear of China in fifth.

In Group A, Iran and South Korea look to have the top two spots sewn up. Iran defeated bottom team Syria 3-0 thanks to goals from Sardar Azmoun, Ehsan Hajisafi and Ali Gholizadeh to move onto 16 points.

South Korea defeated Iraq 3-0 in Qatar to stay two points behind and move toward a 10th successive World Cup appearance. Lee Jae-sung opened the scoring before the break while second half goals from Son Heung-min and Jung Woo-young sealed the win. It means that South Korea in second is eight points clear of third-placed United Arab Emirates.

A late Ali Mabkhout penalty earned the UAE a 1-0 win over Lebanon in Sidon, its first in the stage. It was enough to move the team that qualified for its first and only World Cup in 1990 above Lebanon. Iraq drops into fifth with four points, two above bottom team Syria.

Qualifiers resume in January.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. warns China after South China Sea standoff with Philippines

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday called Chinese actions in using water cannon against Philippine resupply boats in the South China Sea "dangerous, provocative, and unjustified," and warned that an armed attack on Philippine vessels would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments. State Department spokesman Ned Price...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wu Lei
Person
Mathew Ryan
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
Raleigh News & Observer

Italy and Switzerland still level on points after 1-1 draw

Another missed penalty from Ballon d'Or candidate Jorginho means European champion Italy still has some work to do in order to qualify for the World Cup. A 1-1 draw with visiting Switzerland on Friday kept Italy atop Group C entering the final round of qualifiers — but only on goal difference.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Ap#Var#Group B#Group A
WBAL Radio

Weah's goal gains US bumpy 1-1 draw at Jamaica in qualifier

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Damion Lowe leapt above Walker Zimmerman at the top of the 6-yard box in the 84th minute and headed Leon Bailey's corner kick to the left of U.S. goalkeeper Zack Steffen. Back at The Office for the first time in 25 months, yellow-clad Reggae Boyz fans...
FIFA
Newsbug.info

USMNT settles for 1-1 draw with Jamaica in CONCACAF World Cup qualifier

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tim Weah of the U.S. and Jamaica's Michail Antonio exchanged first-half goals 11 minutes apart in a CONCACAF World Cup qualifier that finished in a 1-1 draw Tuesday before a sparse crowd limited by COVID-19 to less than 5,000 at National Stadium. Damion Lowe briefly brought the...
MLS
Norman Transcript

Argentina and Brazil draw in WC qualifying, Uruguay at risk

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil and Argentina played to a 0-0 Tuesday in a World Cup qualifying encounter featuring the top two teams in South America. Few opportunities were available for both teams in a match marked by Lionel Messi's low key performance and Neymar's absence due to injury. Brazil...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Japan
Country
Qatar
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Australia
Country
Iraq
The Associated Press

Pakistan disputes India’s claim that pilot downed F-16 jet

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan on Tuesday rejected India’s claim that an Indian pilot shot down the Islamic nation’s F-16 fighter plane in 2019. The statement from Pakistan came a day after Indian President Ram Nath Kovind awarded pilot Abhinandan Varthaman India’s third-highest honor, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top military officials looking on at the ceremony in New Delhi.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Saudi girls 'dream' big with launch of soccer league

Saudi Arabia's launch of its first women's football league on Monday will clear the way for girls who dream of turning professional -- and maybe even playing in a World Cup. Long condemned for harsh restrictions on women, Saudi Arabia lifted a decades-old ban on female footballers only a few years ago, and it is now aiming to develop a national team strong enough to contest major tournaments. The ultra-conservative Muslim nation has faced criticism of using sports events to gloss over its poor human rights record and the jailing of women activists. Its latest step in the reform drive came this month when the Saudi football federation announced the formation of a women's soccer league in which 16 teams will take part with games in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.
UEFA
The Associated Press

Japan, Vietnam look to cyber defense against China

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and Vietnam on Tuesday signed a cybersecurity agreement as the two Asian nations rapidly step up their military ties amid concerns over China’s growing assertiveness. Japan’s Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters that the cyberspace agreement aimed to address a “strong sense of urgency” over activities...
CHINA
power-technology.com

Haiyang 1, China

Haiyang 1 is a 1,250MW nuclear reactor which is located within the premises of Haiyang Nuclear Power Project. It is located in Shandong, China. The nuclear reactor is currently generating power and is in active status. The construction on the reactor commenced in Sep, 2009. The first power from the reactor was achieved in Aug, 2018. Subsequent to trial runs the reactor finally entered into commercial operation in Oct, 2018.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

659K+
Followers
351K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy