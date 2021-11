Amid Facebook announcing that it will now be referred to as "Meta," aligning itself with the future of metaverses—digital universes where individuals "live" in—entities want to know how to best position themselves in these virtual worlds. Although the "metaverse" is a new hot topic for most mainstream media, many early advocates of Web 3.0 have started building out and integrating it into their communities.

