Netflix has released the first look of Lindsay Lohan’s forthcoming Christmas rom-com, which is still untitled. Lohan has largely foregone acting in recent years, so this movie — which will stream during the holiday season next year — marks her return to the screen. In “Untitled Holiday Rom-Com,” Lohan stars opposite Chord Overstreet. Variety exclusively broke the news of Lohan’s Netflix movie in May. In the movie, Lohan plays a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” (according to the logline), who gets amnesia after a skiing accident and “finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner” — that would be Overstreet...

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO