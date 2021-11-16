ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon Says Inflation Is Opportunity to Beat Competitors on Price

By Melissa Repko, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart CEO Doug McMillon said the big-box retailer will lean into its longtime strategy of undercutting rivals on price, even as costs rise. On CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," he said the company sees inflation as an opportunity to gain market share and emphasize its commitment to value. "We're...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
RETAIL
AFP

US retailers cheery about holiday season despite inflation

After nearly two years of pandemic gloom, American consumers appear primed to spend generously for the holidays in spite of worries over inflation and item availability. Retailers have seen strong buying interest this fall, with robust "back to school" and Halloween sales fueling optimism about the holiday season, which kicks off this week with "Black Friday." "All indications are that US consumers are looking to celebrate the holiday season," Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell said last week. "They are anxious to get together with family and friends." But gasoline prices are up more than 60 percent from a year ago, while this year's Thanksgiving feast will cost an estimated 14 percent more, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, an agricultural lobbying group.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Doug Mcmillon
Person
Sam Walton
Person
Janet Yellen
Reuters

Not a dollar anymore: Dollar Tree to sell most products for over $1

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) said on Tuesday it would start selling more products for $1.25 at all its stores and forecast holiday-quarter profit below expectations as the discounter grapples with rising costs triggered by the pandemic. The retailer said the new price point, applicable at all...
RETAIL
TODAY.com

Walmart US CEO speaks out about inflation, supply chain issues and more

As our network-wide series Race to Deliver continues to focus on the many issues facing holiday shoppers, NBC senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle has an exclusiver with John Furner, CEO of Walmart U.S., who talks about what you can expect as you shop for Thanksgiving staples and Black Friday deals. “Our team has been extremely creative,” he says.Nov. 22, 2021.
BUSINESS
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Walmart Ceo#Cnbc#The Commerce Department#Treasury#Fe
morningbrew.com

Macy’s joins the ranks of retailers introducing their own marketplaces

’Tis the season to...announce a marketplace? Macy’s thinks so, dropping the news on all of us yesterday. The platform, which is expected to go live in the latter half of 2022, is part of Macy’s plan to expand its current selection of brands and 👋 new categories. It’ll be powered...
RETAIL
bostonnews.net

Walmart bypasses supply chain to stock shelves for Christmas season

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After a surprisingly strong quarter, Walmart has raised its 2021 financial projections. The company has also reported that it has rerouted goods to less congested ports and chartered its own vessels, announcing on November 16 that its inventory levels actually rose 11.5 percent from the same period last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Walmart Wants Customers to Know This Before Holiday Shopping

Holiday shopping usually goes hand in hand with crowds, sales, and maybe a visit with Santa. With supply chain issues already causing shipping delays and shortages, Walmart has a few things it wants you to know before you head out to your neighborhood store this season. Whether you're shopping for...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
CNN

CVS is closing 900 stores

New York (CNN Business) — CVS Health is closing 900 stores over the next three years, amounting to nearly 10% of its footprint, in response to the changing of "consumer buying patterns." The drug store chain said Thursday that the closures will result in a retail presence that ensures it...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Walmart stock gains after MKM analyst says buy, saying a more price discerning consumer should be a boon

Shares of Walmart Inc. rose 0.7% in premarket trading Friday, after the discount retail giant got a bullish boost from MKM Partners analyst Bill Kirk, who said the company is "doing the most, but getting the least credit." He raised his rating to buy and lifted his stock price target to $166 from $156. Kirk said Walmart has better inventory levels heading into the holidays, trends are accelerating while others are stagnating and is "best positioned" if the consumer becomes more price discerning given food and energy inflation. The stock had slumped 2.6% over the past three days, since Walmart reported fiscal third-quarter earnings that beat expectations, amid concerns over gross margin pressures. MKM's Kirk isn't so concerned, saying Walmart is diversifying away from food pressure, but is still gaining share against grocery peers. "Commentary on widening price gaps and not fully passing on inflation should concern other grocers but will be a boon to Walmart, particularly if the consumer becomes more value-conscious," Kirk wrote in a note to clients. Walmart's stock has slipped 4.6% over the past three months through Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 2.8%.
BUSINESS
ABC News

Campbell's CEO says shelves will be stocked for holidays, but prices will rise into 2022

The pandemic has slowed down the supply chain in many sectors, but Campbell's CEO says he expects the company's products to be available this holiday season. Mark Clouse, CEO of Campbell's Soup Company told "Good Morning America" a week ahead of Thanksgiving, that the company's efforts are the result of "the amazing work of our teams on the front lines and plants and logistics and sales teams."
BUSINESS
CNN

TJ Maxx is raising prices on some upscale brands

New York (CNN) — TJ Maxx's stores have been popular in the pandemic with shoppers looking to score bargains on designer brands — but it's been raising prices on some of those upscale products. "Our strategy to surgically raise retail [prices] on select items is well underway, and we believe...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy