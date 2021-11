In a court of justice, the judge will provide an order referred to as a warrant to law enforcement officials in Alaska that grants them a special power. This means they're able to take specific actions, which might be looked at as an intrusion of your liberties in ordinary instances. The police will take any evidence they identify having a search warrant or place a person under arrest by having an arrest warrant. Any time a police officer has evidence that somebody has broken the law, as well as other considerations to arrest them, they will initiate a warrant. When this happens, the suspect will be taken into custody by police, who are able to bring charges on them in court if necessary. The police will be able to detain the person in custody after they make an arrest.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO