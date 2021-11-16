ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Utterly Moderate podcast: A Celebration of Books! (with Heather Lennon)

Star-Tribune
 6 days ago

October was National Book Month, and to celebrate we were joined on the Utterly Moderate...

Mount Airy News

Cedar Ridge celebrates books

Cedar Ridge Elementary School recently hosted a “Book-In.”. This event featured Book Character Pumpkins created by each class in the school. The pumpkins were based on a book that each class has enjoyed together. Each class toured the school and checked out all of the pumpkins, while making notes of what books they might want to read soon.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
movin925.com

PODCAST: Laser Stories (11/08/21)

Weird news stories from around the world… with a healthy dose of lasers added in. Does it make sense? No not really, but it doesn’t HAVE TO… it’s “Laser Stories”!
WORLD
KXLY

The Utterly Moderate podcast: Understanding Recent Climate Change News (with James Gerber)

In America, we talk so much about freedom as it is a central part of our identity. When it comes to what freedom entails, most Americans would agree that there are political, social, and economic dimensions. Most agree that in a free society there is a need for order, justice, security, opportunity, and fairness. There is a shared sense that freedom requires the absence of harm and undue interference. Most believe that freedom requires a variety of rights, including those related to speech, property, voting, religion, fair legal treatment, assembly, the press, and so on.
ADVOCACY
Spotlight News

Young Minds Think Alike

MENANDS – Eric Luper did not like reading when he was 10 years old. Now he taps those memories of dislike to motivate him to write books that help 10-year-olds gain the confidence, the curiosity, and the sense of exploration that was missing in his early literary life. His newly released and high-intensity novel for […]
MENANDS, NY
movin925.com

PODCAST: Battle of the Tinder Dates (11/10/21)

Tinder is fun, but the dates don’t always work out, and can sometimes be really… really bad. Two of our listeners battle HEAD-to-HEAD to see who has the most pathetic Tinder dating life!
INTERNET
CNET

Orphan Black is being revived... as a podcast (again)

Occasionally, long-running TV shows -- Veronica Mars, Breaking Bad -- cap off an era with a movie. The cast and creators of lauded Canadian sci-fi thriller Orphan Black floated that idea back in 2017, when season 5 of the beloved TV series came to an end. It didn't pan out. What did pan out might be even rarer.
TV SERIES
Cincinnati Herald

Chocolate News Podcast (Astroworld/Qute Cosmetics)

This is the Chocolate News Podcast, sponsored by the Ohio Lottery. We bring you news that discusses issues affecting the Black community. On today’s show we will be discussing the Astroworld tragedy, the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, and Qute Cosmetics. Joining us today is Digital Correspondent for The Cincinnati Herald Andria...
CINCINNATI, OH
movin925.com

PODCAST: Loser Line (11/08/21)

When CREEPERS hit on you, at the club or even at your family reunion, don’t give them your REAL PHONE NUMBER… give them the Loser Line Number. They’ll call us and leave us a nice weird little message that we can play ON THE AIR!
TV & VIDEOS
movin925.com

PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (11/09/21)

Yesterday we did our first All or Nothing Shock … Today is going to be different…It’s a similar version called… The One and Done Shock. I’m going to give you a question that I need four correct answers for… We’ll go around the room taking your guesses… If you get one right, that means you’re safe and you won’t have to answer any more. By the end, if anyone hasn’t gotten the answer right they will be shocked.
LIFESTYLE
twobuttonsdeep.com

The Buttonista Podcast in One Minute (11/9)

You know the drill — a sneaky, cheeky little preview into what you can expect in this week’s episode of the show. Stream it now (or later, whatever) and catch up on the BUTTONISTA Podcast 🎧
TV & VIDEOS
Lancaster Online

On books and teaching history (letter)

A thousand thanks to LNP | LancasterOnline for allowing everyone in this community to speak out about the issues we face on the daily Opinion pages and in the Sunday Perspective section. I am especially grateful for two recent contributions. First, the history teacher’s Nov. 10 letter (“The responsibility to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Us Weekly

Every Sign Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Were Headed for a Split

Reading between the lines. Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark‘s split comes after fans of the couple were starting to question whether there was trouble in paradise. After several weeks of speculation, a rep confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, November 22, that the pair were “no longer a couple. The news came after Life & Style previously reported that they were on a break.
CELEBRITIES

