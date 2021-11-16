ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shining Vale: Courteney Cox's Horror Comedy to Premiere in March on Starz

By Rebecca Iannucci
TVLine
TVLine
 6 days ago
The next Scream film won’t be Courteney Cox ‘s only return to horror in 2022: Shining Vale , Starz’s upcoming horror-comedy starring Cox and Greg Kinnear, will premiere on Sunday, March 6 at 10/9c, the network announced Tuesday.

Described as part-family comedy, part-classic horror homage, Shining Vale stars Cox and Kinnear as Pat and Terry Phelps, a married couple that moves to Shining Vale, Connecticut, in an attempt to save their relationship after Pat has an affair. But after relocating to an old Victorian mansion for their fresh start — the site of multiple murders, Pat and Terry later learn — Pat starts to see things move and hear the bumps in the night.

“Convinced she’s either depressed or possessed — turns out the symptoms are exactly the same – she’s also the only one who sees the spirit of the person who committed these murders: Rosemary, a ’50s housewife who may or may not be trying to take over Pat’s body,” the logline teases. “Everyone has their demons, but for Pat Phelps, they may be real.”

Shining Vale ‘s cast also includes Gus Birney ( Dickinson ) and Dylan Gage ( PEN15 ) as Pat and Terry’s teenage kids, Merrin Dungey ( Alias ), Mira Sorvino ( Condor ) and guest star Judith Light ( Transparent ). The half-hour series hails from co-creators Jeff Astrof ( Trial & Error ) and Sharon Horgan ( Catastrophe ).

Scroll down to see Shining Vale ‘s full key art, then drop a comment and tell us if you’ll be watching the show.

Connecticut State
TVLine

In New Jason Katims Dramedy, Autistic Roommates Fight Fear — Watch Trailer for As We See It and Get Premiere Date

In the trailer released Monday for Jason Katims’ As We See It, life is full of possibilities, especially if you’re able to “make fear your bitch.” The eight-episode Prime Video dramedy (which drops in full Friday, Jan. 21) tells the story of three twentysomething roommates living on the autism spectrum as they attempt to “get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love and navigate a world that eludes them,” the official description reads. “With the help of their families, aide and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance.” The...
TV & VIDEOS
loudersound.com

Foo Fighters star in new "hysterical" horror comedy film, Studio 666

Studio 666, a horror comedy starring Foo Fighters, will be coming to the big screen next year. Set for worldwide release on February 25, 2022, the film, now acquired by Open Road Films, was created by Open Road’s Tom Ortenberg alongside the help of the band. The film follows Dave...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Finn Wolfhard developing slasher horror-comedy as feature directorial debut

Although he’s still a few weeks shy of his 19th birthday, Finn Wolfhard is developing quite the resume. On screen, he’s starred in the phenomenally successful Stranger Things and smash hit two-part adaptation of Stephen King’s It, fronted a couple of rock bands, and now it seems he’s planning to move behind the camera.
MOVIES
