Boston Snowbound Festival Canceled Over COVID Concerns

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Snowbound Festival, a winter expo that was scheduled for this weekend, has been canceled due to COVID concerns. The festival, which was previously known as the Boston Ski & Snowboard Expo until...

Boston public school closed over COVID outbreak for the first time this year

The Curley School in Jamaica Plain is temporarily shutting down due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the first Boston Public School to go remote in the 2021-2022 academic year. With the speed and size of the outbreak — 46 cases spread across 21 classrooms in just over two weeks — BPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius told families in a virtual meeting Tuesday night that it had become uncontainable. Students at the K-8 school will be learning remotely for nearly two weeks starting Wednesday, until classes resume on Monday, Nov. 22.
Indietracks festival bids farewell after Covid cancellations

Organisers of a music festival held annually at a heritage railway centre in Derbyshire say it will not return. Indietracks was first held at Midland Railway - Butterley in 2007 but has been cancelled for the past two years due to Covid restrictions. In a statement, organisers said ongoing ramifications...
Kids Ages 5-9 Outpacing Other Age Groups In COVID Cases In Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) – With holiday travel approaching for many families, state data shows more school-aged children coming down with COVID-19, outpacing every other age group in Massachusetts. A local epidemiologist says that’s not entirely surprising. “The highest rate per capita is among school-aged kids, kids ages 5-9,” said Dr. Jon Levy, a Boston University professor who’s been studying the state COVID-19 data. The latest numbers from the state Department of Public Health shows that within the last two weeks, children ages 5-9 saw the highest positivity case rate in Massachusetts, followed by kids ages 10-14. “There’s a lot of exposure and a lot...
As COVID cases spike in Massachusetts, these communities are seeing the worst spread; search your town

With more than 3,000 new infections reported Thursday, cases of COVID-19 have jumped by 60% in Massachusetts in the last two weeks, now at their highest point since February. But the spread is not occurring evenly across the state. In some towns, the virus is infecting new people at nearly five times the state’s average rate. In others, it is spreading at only a fraction of that speed.
One Pill for All the Pain: On the Devastating Consequences of the Nationwide Opioid Epidemic

Not long after my last book, Dreamland, came out, I was speaking in the small town of Portsmouth, Ohio, where part of that book is set. After my speech, an older couple—thin, short, and pale—came up to a table where I was signing books. We were alone. Quietly, so only I could hear, the man said that their daughter was in prison for many years for a crime related to her opioid addiction. He said they were raising her young daughter and didn’t know what to do. They were exhausted. They were concerned they wouldn’t live long enough to see the girl through to adulthood. He was a man of few words and no tears. He looked shell-shocked.
Unique Approach to Covid Concerns: Scottsdale Film Festival with Hybrid Approach

As we all know, Covid has caused unprecedented challenges to all live events over the last 18 months, and that hasn’t gone away even as the delta variant has started to subside. Event promoters now have to deal with varying degrees of comfort with attendees being amongst crowds. The Scottsdale International Film Festival has adjusted appropriately with a unique approach.
Engelbert Humperdinck cancels UK tour over health concerns

Singer Engelbert Humperdinck has cancelled his UK tour after falling ill with a viral bronchial infection. The 85-year-old was due to perform in 14 cities, finishing at De Montfort Hall in Leicester, the city in which he was raised. Humperdinck said in a statement he was receiving treatment and that...
Amazon to open first grocery stores in Massachusetts, New England

SAUGUS, Mass. — Amazon, the online e-commerce behemoth that delivers millions of packages to New England homes each day, is set open its first grocery stores to Massachusetts. The Boston Business Journal reports that Amazon Fresh will open its first New England location on Route 1 in Saugus, a location...
COVID-19 News For Western Mass 11-22-21

(Greenfield, Ma) – Four Franklin County towns will be picking up some financial help related to COVID-19 tracing and case investigation. Greenfield, Montague, Deerfield, and Sunderland will share the $250,000 grant from the state Department of Public Health Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences. The grant, which will be administered by Greenfield’s Health Department, will go to provide nursing and logistical support for efforts by those communities to track and prevent new COVID 19 cases.
Texas library to cancel 'rainbow' story time over safety concerns

Misinformation and concerning comments on social media forced a Texas library to cancel its rainbow story time program. The Denton Public Library says canceled its November 20 story time because of safety concerns for library patrons after "disrespectful and hostile complaints" were made online, according to statement posted online. The...
Where Was Snowbound for Christmas Filmed?

‘Snowbound for Christmas’ is a romantic film that follows a marketing executive named Rachel, who accompanies her boss Adrian on a business trip to Tuscany. However, their work trip takes an unexpected turn when their clients cannot show up for the meeting due to heavy snowfall, leaving the pair stranded at the luxurious resort. Naturally, they get to spend ample time together, especially since they are the only guests there.
Amesbury Schools Testing Students After 18 COVID Cases Linked To Private Event

AMESBURY (CBS) – COVID-19 testing is underway at three schools in Amesbury after health officials linked 18 student cases to a private event. Approximately 250 people, including many students in grades 2-8 attended the November 15 event. “We have been diligent to identify and communicate with all attendees of that event and their close contacts in order to properly test students, with the goal of keeping all of our students safe and our schools open,” Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews said in a letter to families. Home tests have been ordered for students identified as close contacts and there is also on-site testing at Amesbury Elementary, Middle and Cashman Elementary School. Students who tested positive were sent home and instructed to quarantine for 10 days. Students whose test was negative were released to go to class. “I truly believe that our school buildings are one of the safest places our students can be in regards to the spread of the Coronavirus,” McAndrews said.
