Behind Viral Videos

Steve From “Blue’s Clues” Made His First-Ever TikTok, And Millennials Are Very Excited

By Charlotte’s Best Mix
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DCk3l_0cyHndcU00

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

A few months ago, Steve from Blue’s Clues surprised everyone with a tear-jerking video about how he never forgot us when he went away to college and reminded us how far we’ve come.

The video was in celebration of Blue’s Clues 25th anniversary and it definitely made millennials very happy to see this old friend.

Millennials are even more excited now because Steve has officially joined TikTok and so far has over 2.2 million views on his first video.

The clip isn’t much more than Steve saying “hi” and explaining that he has no idea how to use TikTok.

Users were quick to follow Steve and reassure him that he’s doing fine. One user commented, “Just pretend you’re filming Blues Clues but for grownups. You seem to have it figured out”.

Who has been the best host of Blue’s Clues? Did you grow up watching Blue’s Clues? Do your kids watch the show? What other iconic TV personality did you grow up with?

@hioutthereitsmesteve

♬ original sound – hioutthereitsmesteve

