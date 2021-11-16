ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

‘Crack open the cheer’: Budweiser unveils its 2021 holiday cans

By Monica Ryan, Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32EOsz_0cyHmi4K00

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) — Anheuser Busch has unveiled its limited-edition holiday Budweiser cans, and they feature the winner of the company’s Pupweiser contest.

“Crack open the cheer, limited-edition Budweiser holiday cans are here!” the company announced Monday on Twitter .

Starbucks debuts holiday cups, all-new seasonal beverage for 2021

Wilson, a Saint Bernard from Ohio, won the nationwide search to be featured on Budweiser’s holiday cans. The cans also feature the Budweiser Clydesdales and a dalmatian.

Budweiser is already looking for next year’s winner. Enter your dog by sending in a picture of your furry friend to the company’s Facebook or Instagram page. You can also tweet the picture to them by using #PupweiserContest.

Anheuser Busch is accepting entries for the 2022 Budweiser holiday cans now through Dec. 15.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Woodford Reserve Has Unveiled Its Limited Edition Holiday Bottle

Having some nice bottles of spirits, something worth putting on display is appealing. However, if you’re not quite ready to spend rent money on Pappy van Winkle, maybe a holiday-themed bottle might make for an affordable spirit to put out front on the bar cart. Woodford Reserve has unveiled the...
DRINKS
Observer-Reporter

Add cheer to the holidays with cheesy plant-based appetizers

Reconnecting with family and friends over the holidays means food takes center stage. Perhaps nothing says “happy holidays” quite like a plate of seasonal appetizers. Make your traditional recipes extra special this year with a plant-based twist that starts with cheese. Holiday plant-based cheese dishes combine cheesiness that people love...
RECIPES
marketingdive.com

Diageo, Budweiser pitch moderation as holiday revelers make up for last year

Diageo and Budweiser are each launching campaigns around the idea of drinking in moderation, according to company announcements, with the efforts arriving during what could be a particularly festive holiday season following last year's, which was spent in lockdown for many. Diageo's "Know When to Stop" campaign kicks off today...
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Bay News 9

SeaWorld brings holiday cheer to Central Florida with its Christmas Celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. — The weather outside may be on the warmer side, but SeaWorld Orlando is bustling with holiday cheer. SeaWorld Christmas Celebration has returned and runs select dates through Jan. 2. The holiday features new entertainment offerings as well as returning activities. Christmas Celebration also features a holiday menu...
ORLANDO, FL
seehafernews.com

Art Forward: Decking the Streets with Holiday Cheer

The following article is written by Courtney Hansen for the Rahr-West Art Forward series. City Hall’s elves (aka the Public Infrastructure Department) have been busy preparing to deck the streets with holiday cheer!. Over the past couple weeks, the team has checked every bulb on the city’s holiday lights to...
POLITICS
WSVN-TV

City Place Doral is bringing holiday cheer

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida is celebrating the season with help from the North Pole. Santa Claus brought some holiday cheer and snow with him to City Place Doral. The jolly gift-giver appeared at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of Holiday Magic Village. It’s one of seven...
DORAL, FL
101wkqx.com

The limited edition holiday Budweiser beer cans are here, you won’t believe who is on it!

It’s a doggo!!! In Budweiser’s first-ever “Pupweiser contest,” the winner got front and center on the Bud holiday cans. Ladies and Gentlemen, feast your eyes on the goodest boy, Wilson, a Saint Bernard from Ohio. The Clydesdales, and a Dalmatian will also be featured this year. If you want your pup on a can, they’re already searching for next year’s dog. Use the hashtag #pupweisercontest and hopefully your dog is as cute as Wilson! Such-a-good-bay-beeeeee-boiiii!!!
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Budweiser Clydesdales#Food Drink#Beverages#Dalmatian#Pupweisercontest
hamlethub.com

The SoNo Collection Holiday Cheer

MUSIC - Spend a day at the festive and beautifully decorated SoNo Collection and enjoy live performances by the Norwalk Symphony, in addition to DJ mixed holiday tunes. STILT WALKERS – Your favorite holiday characters - larger than life!. LETTERS TO SANTA will be collected at the Holiday Greenwall Mailbox...
NORWALK, CT
WTAJ

Grazing Board Tips & Tricks for your next holiday gathering

Regional Nutrition Specialist for The GIANT Company, Holly Doan, gives us all the tools to throw a successful holiday gathering this season. Grazing boards are a fun trend that lets you set it all up and then enjoy time with your guests, making lasting memories. Here are some tips from our expert:
FOOD & DRINKS
Elite Daily

Your Dog Can Be Budweiser's Next Holiday Star By Entering This Pupweiser Contest

Your pooch could be the next star featured on a Budweiser holiday can. For its festive Pupweiser contest, Budweiser is searching for an adorable four-legged friend to be displayed on its holiday cans for 2022 — and there’s absolutely no purchase necessary. If your pup is ready to steal the spotlight, here’s how to enter Budweiser’s holiday 2022 dog photo Pupweiser contest.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
Stamford Advocate

The ‘Cheers of Stamford’ to close its doors Wednesday

STAMFORD — Mackenzie's Bar & Grill, a staple in the city for nearly 15 years, will be closing its doors, at least for the time being, on Wednesday, following the owner’s recent death and financial difficulties caused by COVID-19. The restaurant, which has been located at 970 High Ridge Road since 2007, first shared the news in a Facebook post on Friday night, saying that “the current era of Mackenzie’s will be coming to an end.”
STAMFORD, CT
Portland Tribune

It's on: Holiday cheer coming to Sherwood

Although it was canceled last year due to COVID-19, plans are to hold the annual parade, tree lighting on Dec. 4. Sherwood is going to start shining brighter the first weekend in December. The annual tree lighting will follow the Holiday Parade, beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Southwest Sherwood Boulevard and 12th Street.
SHERWOOD, OR
myneworleans.com

Holiday Cheer With Holiday Shopping Around The City

One of the most enjoyable ways to get into the holiday spirit is to attend a special shopping event. There’s nothing more heartwarming than the reappearance of holiday garland, twinkling ornaments and the smell of cinnamon and pine welcoming you into a local shop. To heighten the merriment even further, plenty of locales offer champagne, Christmas cookies and even gifts with your purchase. Shopping is a pastime that should be experienced with all five senses. That’s why it feels SO special to – once again – see, smell, taste, hear and touch the magic of the holiday season. On that note, I’ve compiled a list of upcoming shopping events throughout the city that will have you humming Christmas carols well before Thanksgiving dinner. Now go eat, drink, shop and be merry!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune

Stick with these 2021 stamps to deliver holiday cheer

Otters in Snow and A Visit from St. Nick were released this fall as the newest holiday "forever" stamps from the U.S. Postal Service. Both releases come in sets of four different scenes and cost 58 cents a stamp. No matter what the price of stamps in the future, however, these will always be enough to send a one-ounce, first class letter or holiday card!
USPS
WTAJ

Fun Craft Countdown Calendar with Maker Studio this Holiday Season

Maker Studio‘s 24 Day Countdown Calendar is a perfect way to make memories with your family this season. There will be a different, fun craft activity starting on December 1st — leading up to Christmas Day. Most of the projects can be completed within 30-45 minutes. You can save them...
LIFESTYLE
WTAJ

WTAJ

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy