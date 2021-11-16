Tech In Plain Sight: Eyeglasses

It’s hard to find the right pair of glasses when there’s a whole line waiting to be presented to the world. Whether sunglasses or glasses, each pair suits different occasions and moods. But it is crucial to choose a pair that fits your face shape as it can create or ruin the final look. For starters, there are five main categories of face shapes. It is necessary for those unfamiliar with the term to assess your facial features to find out which type you belong to. Once you’ve recognized your face shape, choose the frame that looks most natural on your face. For cat-eye glasses, the shape works well for thick-bottomed faces. In other words, the focus is on the lower part of the face. Who can rock the cat eye glasses? Anyone with a round, oval, square, rectangular, heart-shaped, or elongated face can rock in cat eye glasses.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO