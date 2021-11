For some people, picking the age that they retire on their Social Security benefits can be a great chore. But for most, the math and lifestyle considerations come naturally. Everyone who is close to retirement should know when they need to wait for full retirement age (FRA) benefits. In 2022 the FRA, where you can receive your full benefit, starts from age 66 and four months up to 67 years old, depending on what month you were born.

3 DAYS AGO