Seasonality points to a quiet stretch for markets. Here’s where to find opportunity in the calm

By Keris Lahiff, @kerisalison
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 may have barely moved over the past week, but Oppenheimer's head of technical analysis, Ari Wald, said this is part of a familiar pattern for markets that could set the stage for a more energetic end to the year. "Over the last 30 years, there has...

CNBC

Jim Cramer picks 4 stocks to look at as market rotates away from tech winners

Wall Street appears to be shifting out of winning technology stocks into parts of the market that have lagged, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. The "Mad Money" host detailed a strategy for investors to play the rotation that includes buying companies such as Morgan Stanley. "I'd rather find companies that...
MarketRealist

These Stocks Look Like Solid Choices for 2022

When choosing what stocks to purchase in 2022, you’ll want to consider their price and market behavior. How much did the stock initially sell for and has it maintained its value during its lifespan? You might also want to consider who owns and operates the company you’re interested in to see if your values align.
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) advanced 1.94% to $46.28 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $2.41 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 0.96% to $339.83 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $5.27 below its 52-week high ($345.10), which the company reached on November 19th.
MarketWatch

Tech stocks turn solidly lower midday Monday as benchmark 10-year Treasury punches up to 1.60% to start Thanksgiving week

The Nasdaq Composite on Monday pivoted into negative territory, and the broader stock market was off its best levels of the session, as Treasury rates rose, putting pressure on the yield-sensitive index. The Nasdaq was trading near the lows of the session, down 0.8% at around 15,930, after setting an intraday record earlier at 16,212.23. The downturn for the benchmark came as the 10-year Treasury yield rose to around 1.60%, from 1.535% on Friday afternoon. The rise in yields comes as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated by President Joe Biden for a second term as head of the U.S. central bank, as had been widely expected. Meanwhile, the other benchmarks were trading solidly higher but off their best levels. The S&P 500 index was trading off 0.3% at around 4,712, after establishing an intraday all-time high at 4,743.83, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.6% higher at roughly 35,825. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday and see an abbreviated session Friday.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rose 1.78% to $284.97 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. The stock's rise snapped a five-day losing streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $10.68 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
CNBC

This year's hottest technology IPOs had a difficult day

This year's hottest tech IPOs including Rivian, Affirm and Roblox plummeted in the market on Monday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq sank also into the negative. There's no clear-cut reason for the sell-off, but stocks that had some of the biggest rallies this year are feeling the pinch. Some of the year's...
CNBC

Nasdaq 100 plummets after record rally. Two traders bet on more gains ahead

It's been a bumpy start to the holiday-shortened week for the Nasdaq 100. The tech-heavy index fell more than 1% on Monday, reversing gains that led it to record highs earlier in the session. Intel, Starbucks and Tesla led the QQQ Nasdaq ETF, while Peloton, Nvidia and Netflix dragged. Apple,...
Seekingalpha.com

Where To Find Value In A Top-Heavy Market

Using the S&P 500 as my data set, I found that the 7 largest companies (Microsoft, Apple, Google, Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, and Nvidia) by market cap have generated more than half of the 25.1% year-to-date return for the index. Using the S&P 500 as my data set, I found that...
NBC Los Angeles

As Inflation Rises, Here's Where to Find Opportunities to Make and Save Money

Rising inflation has Americans worried about purchasing power and their retirement plans. Yet there are some opportunities to make and save money in this environment, as well as protect your investments. "Now is a great time to review your portfolio to make sure your investment allocation is set up to...
freightwaves.com

Truckload spot market eerily calm prior to traditional peak season

Chart of the Week: Truckstop.com Average Van/Reefer/Flatbed Rate per Mile – USA SONAR: TSTOPVRPM.USA, TSTOPRRPM.USA, TSTOPFRPM.USA. Truckload spot rates have been slowly declining since Labor Day for the three main equipment types of dry van, refrigerated (reefer) and flatbed loads. The declines have been nominal, with the all-inclusive rates falling the most (4%) for refrigerated loads and just over 1% for van and flatbed freight. As discussed in last week’s chart of the week, a rapid rise in fuel prices may be masking a more severe decline. Has the market peaked before the traditional peak?
The Independent

Markets quiet as traders mull over last week’s rises

Markets in London were quiet on Monday as they slowed from recent strong gains and chewed over announcements from last week.The FTSE 100 dropped less than 0.1%, with a 3.56 point fall pushing it to 7,300.4.It had gained around 1% throughout last week, and 3.7% since the beginning of October.“But with earnings season in its final weeks and with the Fed and NFPs (US non-farm payrolls) now behind us there is a sense of exhaustion across equity markets that reflects the strong gains seen over the past month and more,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at investment platform IG.“Investors...
MarketWatch

Cisco, Dow Inc. share gains contribute to Dow's 250-point climb

Shares of Cisco and Dow Inc. are trading higher Monday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow (DJIA) is trading 255 points (0.7%) higher, as shares of Cisco (CSCO) and Dow Inc. (DOW) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Cisco's shares have climbed $1.72 (3.2%) while those of Dow Inc. have risen $1.60 (2.8%), combining for a roughly 22-point boost for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Chevron (CVX) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index equates to a 6.59-point swing.
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) shed 1.76% to $2,926.04 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $93.29 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slipped 1.24% to $341.01 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.26% to 15,854.76. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.32 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
SmartAsset

Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare

Is the surging stock market due for a slowdown? At least one financial services firm thinks so, warning that investors should prepare for a shifting landscape marked by lower returns and elevated risks. As part of its 2022 U.S. Retirement … Continue reading → The post Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
