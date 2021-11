One of the country’s top defenders has released his list of finalists. Five-star recruit Malik Bryant, considered the No. 2 edge rusher and No. 17 player in the country by 247Sports, unveiled his Top 10 on his Twitter account on Monday. As you can see below, three SEC schools – Alabama, Florida, and Georgia – are on the list, along with Arizona State, Clemson, Ohio State, Maryland, Miami, Oklahoma, and Oregon.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO