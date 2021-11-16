ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Utterly Moderate podcast: A Celebration of Books! (with Heather Lennon)

Culpeper Star Exponent
 6 days ago

October was National Book Month, and to celebrate we were joined on the Utterly Moderate...

starexponent.com

Spotlight News

Young Minds Think Alike

MENANDS – Eric Luper did not like reading when he was 10 years old. Now he taps those memories of dislike to motivate him to write books that help 10-year-olds gain the confidence, the curiosity, and the sense of exploration that was missing in his early literary life. His newly released and high-intensity novel for […]
MENANDS, NY
Culpeper Star Exponent

The Utterly Moderate podcast: Understanding Recent Climate Change News (with James Gerber)

In America, we talk so much about freedom as it is a central part of our identity. When it comes to what freedom entails, most Americans would agree that there are political, social, and economic dimensions. Most agree that in a free society there is a need for order, justice, security, opportunity, and fairness. There is a shared sense that freedom requires the absence of harm and undue interference. Most believe that freedom requires a variety of rights, including those related to speech, property, voting, religion, fair legal treatment, assembly, the press, and so on.
ADVOCACY
movin925.com

PODCAST: Laser Stories (11/08/21)

Weird news stories from around the world… with a healthy dose of lasers added in. Does it make sense? No not really, but it doesn’t HAVE TO… it’s “Laser Stories”!
WORLD
movin925.com

PODCAST: Battle of the Tinder Dates (11/10/21)

Tinder is fun, but the dates don’t always work out, and can sometimes be really… really bad. Two of our listeners battle HEAD-to-HEAD to see who has the most pathetic Tinder dating life!
INTERNET
twobuttonsdeep.com

The Buttonista Podcast in One Minute (11/9)

You know the drill — a sneaky, cheeky little preview into what you can expect in this week’s episode of the show. Stream it now (or later, whatever) and catch up on the BUTTONISTA Podcast 🎧
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Orphan Black is being revived... as a podcast (again)

Occasionally, long-running TV shows -- Veronica Mars, Breaking Bad -- cap off an era with a movie. The cast and creators of lauded Canadian sci-fi thriller Orphan Black floated that idea back in 2017, when season 5 of the beloved TV series came to an end. It didn't pan out. What did pan out might be even rarer.
TV SERIES
movin925.com

PODCAST: BUSTED! Cheaters get Exposed (11/17/21)

Imagine coming home to surprise your partner only to find out that they’re in bed with someone else.. Ouch. This segment is all about you telling us your worst cheating story EVER. Ready to call your significant other out? We definitely are.
TV & VIDEOS
Cincinnati Herald

Chocolate News Podcast (Infrastructure Bill/Dr. Anisa Shomo)

Update: At the time of this recording, the jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial were still deliberating. On Friday, November 19, Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges. This is the Chocolate News Podcast. We bring you news that discusses issues affecting the Black community. On today’s show...
CINCINNATI, OH
VTDigger

Vermont Conversation: Kekla Magoon on writing ‘to make the world a better place’

The acclaimed author, who is on the faculty of the Vermont College of Fine Arts, said that her new young adult book on the Black Panthers “carries the power to inspire young people to say, ‘Oh I see myself in this and I’m going to use my voice.’” Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Conversation: Kekla Magoon on writing ‘to make the world a better place’.
VERMONT STATE
Lancaster Online

On books and teaching history (letter)

A thousand thanks to LNP | LancasterOnline for allowing everyone in this community to speak out about the issues we face on the daily Opinion pages and in the Sunday Perspective section. I am especially grateful for two recent contributions. First, the history teacher’s Nov. 10 letter (“The responsibility to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Us Weekly

Every Sign Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Were Headed for a Split

Reading between the lines. Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark‘s split comes after fans of the couple were starting to question whether there was trouble in paradise. After several weeks of speculation, a rep confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, November 22, that the pair were “no longer a couple. The news came after Life & Style previously reported that they were on a break.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Journalist Suspended After Adele Allegedly Walks Out Of 'Unairable' Interview When Reporter Admits He’s Never Listened To Her New Album

Australian journalist Matt Doran was taken off the air for two weeks after a mix-up that reportedly left Adele offended and caused the superstar to walk out of an interview. The Morning Sunrise host flew all the way to London to chat with the "Hello" singer, but troubles came when he admitted he he wasn't quite as prepared for their talk as either of them had hoped.
MUSIC
movin925.com

PODCAST: What’s On Your Mind? (11/10/21)

Brooke bumped into some celebs at the airport, Jose botched his cheat day, Alexis had the most embarrassing moment of her life, and Jeffrey has an idea for a new holiday! It’s time to go around the room and share What’s On Our Minds!
TV & VIDEOS
cambridgema.gov

Great Books Book Group (Virtual)

November 9th selection: Three articles on Climate Change. Reading Interests: We concentrate on Great Books in the following areas: a long novel over the summer, two sections of poetry and short stories, a book of the Bible, a Shakespeare play, an ancient and modern drama, a work of science, a smaller work of fiction, an even smaller work of fiction, and a rotating mix of politics, philosophy, and religion. Authors read in the past five years include Dickens, Keats and Yeats, O'Connor and Munro, Ecclesiastes, Sophocles and August Wilson, Darwin, Austen, Duras, The Federalist Papers, and Arendt.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
movin925.com

PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (11/12/21)

Today’s question: There’s plenty of ways we’ve wasted money during the Pandemic… In a new poll, one in 10 people say they regret purchases they’ve made during the health crisis. Inside the Top 5 was “clothes and shoes.” I need you to tell me the other 4…In no particular order…
BEAUTY & FASHION

