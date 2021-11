It took all of 13 seconds for Alfred Grear and Angelo State to set the tone Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, and all that was left after that was a Rams rout. Grear raced 100 yards for a touchdown on the game’s opening kickoff to spark Angelo State to a 48-14 victory over No. 23 Minnesota Duluth in the first round of the NCAA Division II football playoffs before 3,194 in San Angelo, Texas.

