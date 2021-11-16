Betty White’s Dating Life Remains Private Amid Pete Davidson Demands

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly hope to keep relationship 'under wraps'. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's blossoming romance is still in the early stages. That's why they purportedly "want to keep it as private and low-key as possible," according to a Page Six source. "They're still getting to know each other, and want as little pressure as possible. They're trying to keep it under wraps," the insider said. Since they were spotted holding hands on a Halloween theme park ride in late October, Kim and Pete's supposedly "low-key" moves have included a handful of dinners out together and, more recently, posing in matching pajamas with Flavor Flav and Kim's mom, Kris Jenner. To be fair, Kim, 41, might have a different version of privacy than the rest of us, given that she's already filming her family's new Hulu reality show just months after wrapping "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." (A production source says Pete, 28, won't be appearing on the series.) "They're dating. There's no formal title. They're dating and getting to know each other — still figuring it out," the first source adds. "He's so funny and is a really good person. All of the friends love him. He's the sweetest person."

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO