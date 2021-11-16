ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

'We don’t deserve this': Inflation hits Turkish people hard

By MEHMET GUZEL, SUZAN FRASER Associated Press
ABC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISTANBUL -- Market-stand owner Kadriye Dogru makes do with stale, sesame-covered bagels, known as simit, for lunch these days. The widowed mother of two says she goes without lunch so she can put food on the table for her family later in the day. The money that the 59-year-old...

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 1

Related
MarketWatch

Turkish lira sinks 6% as Erdogan defends weak currency as competitive

The Turkish lira sank to new depths against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, after President Tayyip Erdogan vowed his country would win an "economic war of indepedence." The lira fell to as low as 12.47 against the dollar, before pulling back to 12.08, a 6.2% drop. On Monday, Erdogan reportedly framed Turkey's weak currency as competitive, saying it would usher in jobs and growth. "We see the games being played on the exchange rate and interest rates. We came out of every struggle we entered honorably by taking a strong stance. With the help of Allah and the support of our nation, we will emerge from this economic war of independence with victory," he said. The lira has tumbled 63% so far this year, as Erdogan has pressured the central bank to keep cutting rates and the country's inflation rate officially hovers around 20%, though independent economists see it as more than double that. Turkey's central bank last week cut its policy rate by 100 basis points to 15%, bringing cuts since September to a total of 400 basis points.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Food Prices#Europe#Currency#Turkish#Ortakcilar#Turks
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. 'deeply concerned' by Bulgarian president's Crimea comments

SOFIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The United States has expressed deep concern over comments by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev that the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014 is "Russian", the U.S. embassy in Sofia said on Monday. Radev, who won a second presidential term in a runoff...
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. lawmakers, officials, Trump, on oil reserve release

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday it would make 50 million barrels of oil available from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves as part of a coordinated effort with other major economies to help cool oil prices. MARKET REACTION. Brent crude futures were up 21 cents,...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
ABC News

France vows to keep battling in fishing dispute with UK

PARIS -- France's minister of the sea vowed Sunday to “continue the fight” in the country's dispute with Britain over fishing rights. Minister Annick Girardin met with fishermen in northern France on Sunday. “We fight every day for these ships, for these licenses, and we will not give up,” she...
WORLD
modernfarmer.com

Why Don’t We Eat Turkey Tails?

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article. Intensive livestock farming is a huge global industry that serves up millions of tons of beef, pork and poultry every year. When I asked one producer recently to name something his industry thinks about that consumers don’t, he replied, “Beaks and butts.” This was his shorthand for animal parts that consumers—especially in wealthy nations—don’t choose to eat.
AGRICULTURE
Fox News

PolitiFact gives Jen Psaki 'false' rating over claim 'no economist' believes Biden agenda will fuel inflation

PolitiFact is pushing back against White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about her claim painting a rosier picture about President Biden's spending agenda among economists. During a press briefing last week, Psaki rejected concerns that Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill would contribute to the ongoing inflation crisis, telling reporters, "no economist out there is projecting that this will have a negative impact on inflation."
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Armed bandits steal $90,000 of concentrate from Mexican mine

Last week armed bandits stole concentrate from Consolidated Zinc's Plomosas Mine in Mexico. "On Tuesday 16th November 2021 at approximately 11pm (Chihuahua Time), a group of armed bandits entered the Plomosas mine, taking the security guard and employees at Plomosas captive and locking them in a sea container," wrote the company (ASX:CZL).
PUBLIC SAFETY
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy