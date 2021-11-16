ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Too many NHS staff are still unvaccinated - this is how we change that | Danielle Oum

By Danielle Oum
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a2toX_0cyHjraa00
NHS staff give Covid vaccines at the Millennium Point centre in Birmingham, January 2021 Photograph: Reuters

When it comes to persuading vaccine-hesitant NHS staff to roll up their sleeves and get jabbed, it is important to remember the context within which vaccine hesitancy exists. The population of England has a rich diversity of cultures, ethnicities and religions, but there are stark socioeconomic inequalities between these groups that translate into health inequalities.

In Birmingham and Solihull, a very diverse area for which I am chair of the mental health trust, there is a nine-year gap in life expectancy between people born in those born in the richest and poorest areas. When it comes to healthy life expectancy – the number of years a person spends in good health – there is a 17-year gap between people in these areas. We also know from research into the impact of Covid on BAME groups that these inequalities have contributed to fear, stigma and distrust of the vaccine in some communities.

Staff in the NHS come from these communities. And so the approach we have taken with our staff mirrors what we have done in the wider population, which is building trust in the vaccine programme that is culturally appropriate.

In Birmingham and Solihull, we found that areas with low staff vaccination rates correlated to low response rates in the NHS staff survey. This, for me, emphasised the correlation between how engaged a member of staff was with the NHS and their confidence in the vaccine. From our side, giving our staff a safe space to talk about their concerns has been vital in improving vaccine uptake among workers.

We have been working across the NHS, local authority and voluntary and community organisations. That includes helping faith leaders and organisations such as the Birmingham Central Mosque and the Council of Black Led Churches to distribute materials that are accessible for their audiences. Having this information come from community leaders that people know and trust locally helps ease the fears of those who are vaccine hesitant.

The dialogue has to be two-way: the feedback we get from communities helps us shape the messages so they address the questions that people from different cultures might have. In Coventry and Warwickshire, for example, we put on weekly sessions with different faith groups featuring bilingual clinicians and public health representatives, adopting an “ask us anything” approach. This helped people feel that their concerns were being taken seriously, especially when they had time to ask questions through the multiple sessions we put on. We took the time to help allay their fears.

We have tried to showcase a diverse range of staff on our internal communications. For example, an interview with one local nurse, who says of the vaccine: “I really didn’t want it. I had heard so many negative stories especially about the effect it would have on me and my fellow black peers. Well, it’s not true. I have had it and I am feeling fine. It’s my passport to freedom.” Such communications aim to deal with the facts about the illness, work through the myths and appeal to people’s bigger picture, “to protect yourself, your family and those you care for”.

As we pass 50 million people vaccinated in the UK, we are seeing many of those who were initially nervous about the effects of the vaccine come forward, but there is still a long way to go.

The NHS People Plan , published in 2020, sharpened the focus on looking after the health and wellbeing of our staff, tackling workplace discrimination and encouraging a culture of belonging and trust. We want to keep staff with a hugely diverse range of experience working for the NHS, and use their skills to help us tackle health inequalities in the wider population.

However, the proportion of people who are fully vaccinated within particular population groups and also among NHS staff is still lower than we would like. As the vaccine becomes mandatory for NHS staff in the coming months, we will keep working to get it done, with a tailored approach that is inclusive of all of our colleagues. We will keep talking, we will keep trying to save lives.

  • Danielle Oum is the co-chair of the NHS Confederation’s BME Leadership Network and chair of Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Letters: Patients will fear going to hospital while NHS staff remain unvaccinated

SIR – I am frightened by the thought of needing to go into hospital this winter (“11,600 caught Covid in hospital and died”, report, November 9). A large percentage of the people I could come into contact with will not be vaccinated, with jabs for frontline staff not mandatory until next spring. This will increase my risk of being very ill or dying. How can unvaccinated NHS staff be so insensitive?
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workplace Discrimination#Nhs England#Mental Health#Nhs Foundation Trust#Nhs#Covid#Reuters#Solihull#Bame#Comm
BBC

Covid in Wales: No compulsory jabs plans for NHS staff

There is "no need" for compulsory Covid jabs for health or social care staff in Wales, Welsh ministers have said. The UK government has confirmed it will require frontline health staff in England to be fully vaccinated. Care home workers in England have until Thursday to get double jabbed. But...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Many NHS staff not routinely tested amid second wave

Frontline NHS staff in some Welsh hospitals were not regularly tested for Covid-19 until near the end of the second wave, BBC research has found. Routine testing was announced in December, but it was not introduced in some hospitals until as late as March. The British Medical Association (BMA) said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Thousands of ethnic minority patients who died of Covid 'could have survived' because oxygen meters used in hospitals are less accurate on people with darker skin

Sajid Javid has ordered an urgent review to look at racial bias within medical equipment after a study found oxygen level readers used in hospitals are less accurate on people with darker skin. The Health Secretary, 51, plans to work alongside American counterparts within Joe Biden's administration to deliver new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
Daily Mail

GPs threaten to boycott Covid vaccine: Fury as doctors' union is accused of putting nation's health at risk with 'extreme' threats amid row over pay

The doctors’ union has been accused of threatening to halt the Covid jab rollout over Government threats to name high-earning GPs. A leaked survey of doctors by the British Medical Association (BMA) suggests surgeries could refuse to administer Covid vaccinations as part of action to oppose naming those who earn more than £150,000, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have declined since the summer but the pandemic is not over. We have made tremendous headway and have vaccinated 67.1% of the US population but, unfortunately, the pandemic is still continuing. The recent resurgence of covid infections in the UK should highlight the resilience of this virus and the dangers that still remain. Of note, the UK is experiencing a surge in disease in spite of boasting a higher vaccination rate than the US. There has been some speculation that part of this may have been fueled by premature reopening and return to "normal" activity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Researchers Are Figuring Out Why Some People Can 'Hear' The Voices of The Dead

Scientists have identified the traits that may make a person more likely to claim they hear the voices of the dead. According to research published earlier this year, a predisposition to high levels of absorption in tasks, unusual auditory experiences in childhood, and a high susceptibility to auditory hallucinations all occur more strongly in self-described clairaudient mediums than the general population. The finding could help us to better understand the upsetting auditory hallucinations that accompany mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, the researchers say. The Spiritualist experiences of clairvoyance and clairaudience – the experience of seeing or hearing something in the absence of an...
SCIENCE
McKnight's

Vaccinated people easily transmit COVID in close quarters, daily testing reveals

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are just as infectious as their unvaccinated counterparts, albeit for a shorter period of time, finds an unusual new household study from the United Kingdom. The study enrolled 621 participants with mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 caused by the highly contagious delta variant. They...
WORLD
International Business Times

Anti-Vaccine Mom Doesn’t Regret Decision Despite Newborn Dying Of COVID-19

An unvaccinated mother, whose premature baby died of COVID-19 last month, said she does not regret her decision to skip the jab. Katie Leeming, 22, of Blackpool, Lancashire, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early October. She was forced to give birth to Ivy-Rose on Oct. 13 after doctors detected reduced movement in her womb.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy