Fortnite Chapter 3 Leaks: Start date and Cube Queen

In recent years, Fortnite has grown into a bit of a bonanza of pop culture franchises, with characters from an array of fictional universes entering the game. That has included a number of heroes and villains from the Marvel universe, most notably in an entire Marvel-themed season last year. While that batch of content brought characters like Iron Man, Thor, She-Hulk, and Doctor Doom into the game, there's still a long list of characters that fans hope to see appear — and a new leak could hint at a pretty major one. According to a new tweet from Fortnite leaker HYPEX, the newest Hotfix for the Epic Games title includes labels for "The Phoenix Force Set", which could very well hint at Jean Grey / Phoenix entering the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO