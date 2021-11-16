ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Diluted COVID-19 vaccine doses given to 98 kids at Gaithersburg clinic

By Randi Bass
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TmQKW_0cyHgo0a00

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Around 20,000 Montgomery County children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but almost 100 of them will have to go back for another dose after an error at a local clinic.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, the county health department said 98 children will have to get another shot after they were given diluted doses of the Pfizer vaccine last Wednesday at South Lake Elementary School in Gaithersburg.

Is it safe for kids to get the flu and COVID vaccines at the same time?

The county said the staffer responsible notified them of the mistake on Saturday, and parents and guardians of the affected children were told about the error on Tuesday night over the phone. County health leaders say this was an isolated mistake.

“As soon as the staff person realized they made the mistake they reached out and contacted [Dept. of Health and Human Services]. We re-trained all of our staff to make sure staff were very clear on the protocols on how to reconstitute the vaccine for children,” said. Dr. Raymond Crowel, head of the county’s Dept. of Health and Human Services, or DHHS.

WDVM’s Randi Bass spoke one-on-one with Dr. Raymond Crowel on Tuesday morning, and he said the county consulted the state of Maryland and the Pfizer team to figure out a solution, they recommend starting over with the right dosage.

“It is perfectly safe to re-vaccinate the children with the right dosage. We don’t need to do anything other than giving them the correct dosage of the vaccine, there will be no side effects or problems from doing that,” said Dr. Crowel.

The county will hold another clinic at South Lake Elementary School on Wednesday to administer repeat doses.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Nearly 30,000 young children vaccinated in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is making major headway when it comes to getting its youngest residents vaccinated against COVID-19. Over 28,000 children in Montgomery County’s 5 to 11 age group have received their first shots since the FDA and CDC approved Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine several weeks ago. This coming weekend, children who […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

99.9% of Maryland seniors are vaccinated

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland has reached another major milestone regarding COVID-19 vaccinations. Governor Larry Hogan announced on Monday more than 88% of adults and 99.9% of seniors in the state have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. “Having nearly all of our seniors vaccinated is a major milestone for Maryland, but […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

West Virginia and its neighbors are seeing COVID-19 spikes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Testing and vaccination drive-thru clinics are busy this week as case numbers continue to rise in many locations. West Virginia had 557 new COVID-19 cases in just the past day and the number of active cases is at 6,996. 25% of all new positive cases in the last seven days are […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gaithersburg, MD
Government
Gaithersburg, MD
Coronavirus
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Montgomery County, MD
Health
Local
Maryland Vaccines
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
County
Montgomery County, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Health
Montgomery County, MD
COVID-19 Vaccines
Montgomery County, MD
Government
City
Gaithersburg, MD
WDVM 25

Valley Health System implements new visitation policy

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Valley Health System has a new visitation policy, after restricting visitors entirely, except in certain circumstances, for the past several weeks. The new policy is color-coded and has three different levels, green, yellow, and red. Each level marks how likely patients and caregivers are to be exposed to COVID-19 and influenza. […]
WINCHESTER, VA
WDVM 25

Frederick County resident speaks about his journey with long COVID

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Those who experienced COVID-19 talk about the difficulties with loss of smell and taste, others perhaps have difficulty breathing or constantly feeling fatigue, but what if even after you recovered from COVID the symptoms stay with you. This is called long COVID, and In Frederick County, Maryland Emilio Reid shared […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Maryland’s insurance commissioner warns of enduring climate risks in underwriting coverage

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Insurance is something that everybody needs, and the weather is an increasing factor when it comes to paying our premiums. Maryland’s top insurance regulator was in Hagerstown to start the week, meeting with small business leaders about their protection. Storms, hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding and forest fires seem to be in the […]
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Health And Human Services#Covid
WDVM 25

Washington County Commission for Women seeks applicants

HAGERSTOWN, MD (WDVM) — The Washington County Commission for Women is one of 34 active commissions in Washington County and they looking for new commissioners who represent the diversity of women in Washington County. In October, the Washington County Commission for Women partnered with Girls Inc. of Washington County to support adolescent mental health. The Commission […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

FCPS awards Juana Anderson with Veteran in Education Service Award

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Substitute teacher Juana Anderson received the 2021 Frederick County Public Schools Veteran in Education Service Award. Anderson is a Thurmont Middle School resident substitute teacher and served in the United States Army for 22 years. The award is designed to celebrate an FCPS employee who has served our nation in […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Experts provide an update on COVID-19 in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Community transition for COVID-19 in Frederick County is still high despite rising vaccination numbers. Officials reported, 64.4% of the Frederick County population has been fully vaccinated, about 63% of residents received their first doses and 57% have received their second doses. The county said that about 6.7% of residents received […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WDVM 25

FDA & CDC gives green light for COVID-19 boosters for all adults

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now given the green light for all adults to get COVID-19 booster shots, but are pharmacies and doctors’ offices ready for demand here in the Wiregrass? Late Friday, the U.S. opened COVID-19 booster shots to all […]
DOTHAN, AL
WDVM 25

D.C. Fire Chief gives safety advice ahead of holiday cooking

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — With Thanksgiving coming up later this week, some will be cooking more than usual. John Donnelly, the Chief of District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services, provided some safety tips that can help prevent fire. Chief Donnelly said Thanksgiving is the peak time for home cooking fires, with more than three […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Frederick County inmates offered incentive for COVID-19 vaccinations

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center announced a new incentive to encourage more inmates to get the COVID-19 vaccination. The incentive is simple: get a shot and then get snacks. Inmates will receive one $10 snack package after their first vaccination, and for their second vaccination, […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Maryland Christmas Show’s 37th season underway

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Nothing brings back the yuletide spirit quite like the Maryland Christmas show. The show is located in Frederick, Maryland brings vendors including artists, and craftsmen under not just one roof, but several. The Lynch family started the Maryland Christmas Show approximately 38 years ago. This year’s event showcases about 120 arts […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
595K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy