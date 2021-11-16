Diluted COVID-19 vaccine doses given to 98 kids at Gaithersburg clinic

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Around 20,000 Montgomery County children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but almost 100 of them will have to go back for another dose after an error at a local clinic.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, the county health department said 98 children will have to get another shot after they were given diluted doses of the Pfizer vaccine last Wednesday at South Lake Elementary School in Gaithersburg.

The county said the staffer responsible notified them of the mistake on Saturday, and parents and guardians of the affected children were told about the error on Tuesday night over the phone. County health leaders say this was an isolated mistake.

“As soon as the staff person realized they made the mistake they reached out and contacted [Dept. of Health and Human Services]. We re-trained all of our staff to make sure staff were very clear on the protocols on how to reconstitute the vaccine for children,” said. Dr. Raymond Crowel, head of the county’s Dept. of Health and Human Services, or DHHS.

WDVM’s Randi Bass spoke one-on-one with Dr. Raymond Crowel on Tuesday morning, and he said the county consulted the state of Maryland and the Pfizer team to figure out a solution, they recommend starting over with the right dosage.

“It is perfectly safe to re-vaccinate the children with the right dosage. We don’t need to do anything other than giving them the correct dosage of the vaccine, there will be no side effects or problems from doing that,” said Dr. Crowel.

The county will hold another clinic at South Lake Elementary School on Wednesday to administer repeat doses.

