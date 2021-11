The Chicago Bears start the second half of their season this week. They look to turn things around. Here are five players who could have a big second half and help with that. The Chicago Bears start the second half of their season this week. They try to turn things around. Currently, they are on a four-game losing streak and own a record of 3-6. A big second half instills hope for next season. At the very least, if we see development from key young players things will look up.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO