SAN ANGELO, TX –– Late last week OSHA announced it would be pausing enforcement of the COVID-19 vaccine as the issue is litigated in court. But even as the vaccine mandate is in legal limbo, Shannon Medical Center announced on Friday all employees will be required to be fully vaccinated by the beginning of next year. According to the statement released by Shannon, on November 4th, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or CMS issued an interim final rule regarding Covid-19 vaccines for all eligible providers and staff at healthcare facilities that participate in CMS programs. "…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO