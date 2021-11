The Super Bowl of fundraising for thousands of Minnesota nonprofits is upon us.Driving the news: Today is Give to the Max Day, an annual 24-hour push to raise cash for organizations in need.Why it matters: Even with record giving last year, many nonprofits could use more support. Half of members surveyed by the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits in October said they could face financial distress within a year, according to associate director Kari Aanestad. Twenty percent were worried about the next six months. The big picture: The online give-a-thon is intentionally held during the end-of-year fundraising push that many...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO