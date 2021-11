Photo 188870317 / Desantis © Yaroslav Sabitov | Dreamstime.com. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is considering kicking OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) out of the state and replacing it with a new state run government agency due to the Biden administration unconstitutional and authoritarian vaccine mandate. While I'm sure it will cause some problems temporarily between Florida and the Federal government, this is absolutely the right move when you have an administration that has made clear that they do not care about the Constitution or the law at all.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO