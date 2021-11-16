ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gas prices in California soar above $4.60 a gallon, hitting record high numbers

By Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ftCuM_0cyHg8DR00
The price for grades of gasoline are listed outside a Conoco station Nov. 5 in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP

Gas prices in California have broken a new record with an average price tag of $4.687 for a regular gallon as of Tuesday morning, according to the American Automobile Association .

It was the third day in a row the state has recorded record breaking prices as Monday's average gas price was $4.682 and Sunday's was $4.676 which broke the previous state record of $4.671 in October 2012.

Cities likes Oakland, Redding, Sacramento and San Francisco all broke previous records for gas prices on Tuesday.

A year ago, the average price was $3.177 in California and $2.125 nationally.

Higher crude oil prices and an increased demand for fuel have driven prices up AAA Southern California spokesman Doug Shupe told the Los Angeles Times .

Gas prices rise to a seven-year high: Here's a look at states where drivers pay the most

What is inflation?: Increase in prices for gas, food, energy raise concern

“We had really, really low demand during the pandemic, and then it just ramped up rapidly as more and more people became vaccinated,” Shupe said. “The desire to get out there and travel really picked up quickly.”

Nationally, gas prices have decreased slightly with the average price for a gallon of gas at $3.41, down a penny from last week, the AAA said in a press release .

“A slight dip in gas demand, possibly due to seasonal driving habit changes, is contributing to some price relief at the pump,”  Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson said in the release. “Unfortunately, the ongoing tight supply of crude oil will likely keep gas prices fluctuating, instead of dropping, for some time.”

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gas prices in California soar above $4.60 a gallon, hitting record high numbers

Comments / 2

Related
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. retail gasoline prices have started to decline in recent days and could drop even further, according to fuel-savings app GasBuddy. "If you don't need gas, my suggestion is wait," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted on Wednesday when international crude oil prices crashed by 4%.
TRAFFIC
foxla.com

SoCal gas prices approaching record high

LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose eight-tenths of a cent Sunday to $4.665, moving within 4 cents of the all-time high. The average price has increased seven of the past eight days, rising 7.6 cents, including 1.9 cents...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
northwestmoinfo.com

Thanksgiving Gas Prices at Record Highs

(Missourinet) If you’re driving any great distance to see family and friends for Thanksgiving, you already know it’s going to cost you more. As Joey Parker tells us, the average cost of a gallon of gas in Missouri is slightly more than three dollars. JP: “It could be worse. Since...
TRAFFIC
Sandusky Register

Gas prices hitting highs

NORWALK — Gas prices across the country have risen to record highs in recent weeks. Currently, Ohio’s average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.24, according to AAA, and the national gas price average is $3.41. Compare that to December 2020, when the national gas price average was $2.22...
NORWALK, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Redding, CA
State
California State
City
Oakland, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Traffic
Detroit Free Press

Gas prices in Michigan skyrocket to 2021 record high

If filling up your tank has felt a little pricey lately, it's because gas prices across the country are shooting up. Michigan gas prices this week set a 2021 high. Right now, the state's average for regular unleaded gas is $3.42 per gallon. That's 17 cents more than this time last month and $1.43 more than this time last year, according to an AAA Michigan news release.
MICHIGAN STATE
KCRA.com

Average gas prices soar to records in Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto

The average price of gas in Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto and other parts of California has soared to record highs in recent days, according to AAA’s gas prices website. The gasoline price hikes follow an increase in the price of crude oil and higher demand in Europe, The Associated Press reported.
STOCKTON, CA
KSBW.com

Central Coast gas prices hit record high: AAA

SALINAS, Calif. — Gas prices on the Central Coast are setting all-time-high records as gas prices continue to climb. The average gas price in the country is $3.422 per gallon of regular gas, according to AAA. This is 70 cents cheaper than the country's all-time high, set back in 2008, but $1.20 more than a year ago in the middle of the pandemic.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Automobile#Crude Oil Prices#Ap#The Los Angeles Times#Aaa
NBC San Diego

Bay Area Gas Prices Soar Closer to $5 a Gallon

With the inflation rate at a 30-year high, gasoline prices are among those rising the fastest for Bay Area consumers, approaching an average of $5 a gallon in most places. As of Thursday, gas prices across the region have gone up more than 20 cents a gallon in just the past month and are up about $1.50 a gallon from the same time last year, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
ksro.com

$1.18 Per Gallon of Gas Spent on Taxes in California

Taxes and fees alone make up around 25% of the cost of a gallon of gas in California. An analysis published earlier this year by Stillwater Associates found Californians were paying at least $1.18 per gallon in taxes and fees. It’s an answer for any consumers wondering where their money goes at the pump. Some gas stations in the Los Angeles area had prices of over five dollars per gallon on Monday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mount Shasta Herald

Sticker shock: Gas prices hit record high in North State. Don't expect much relief anytime soon

Californians are paying a hefty price at the pump, including in the North State, where the average price for a gallon of unleaded hit a record earlier this week. On Wednesday, the average price in greater Redding was $4.64, eclipsing the previous record of $4.62 set in June 2008, according to AAA. Gas prices in the Redding area have shot up 30 cents since August and an average of $1.43 since November of 2020.
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
KESQ News Channel 3

CA gas prices hit record highs, here’s where to find cheapest gas in the Coachella Valley

Gas prices hit an all-time record high in California for the second day in a row Monday. Prices soared to a statewide average of more than $4.68 per gallon. Just one day before, on Sunday, they broke the previous record from back in 2012. Elizabeth Kretz was filling up Monday night at the cheapest spot The post CA gas prices hit record highs, here’s where to find cheapest gas in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc45.com

The price of gas could soon drop

Winston-Salem, N.C. — Motorist could soon see a decrease at the pumps as the price of crude oil drops. Monday, Triple-A reported the state average per gallon of gas was $3.24, which was a 1-cent less than the week prior. "Gas prices are pretty high right now," said Jordan Williams...
TRAFFIC
InsideClimate News

Concerns Linger Over a Secretive Texas Company That Owns the Largest Share of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline

Environmental organizations and pipeline experts continue expressing concerns about a secretive Texas petroleum company with a spotty safety record that acquired the largest share of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline last year as thawing permafrost and flooding linked to climate change threatened the massive oil conduit. The Regulatory Commission of Alaska voted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

302K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy