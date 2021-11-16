Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THROUGH 5 PM TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Critical fire weather conditions are expected late this morning through this afternoon across the Northeast Plains, particularly across Union County. A deepening lee side trough will allow southwest winds to increase this afternoon. High temperatures are expected to be 15 to 20 degrees above normal, allowing for several hours of single digit humidity values. Critical conditions will subside this evening. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST this afternoon. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...This includes the Northeast Plains, mainly across Union County, from late morning through the afternoon hours. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum values ranging from 6 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

HARDING COUNTY, NM ・ 4 HOURS AGO