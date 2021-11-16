ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-18 04:21:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 04:04:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Pinellas HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Pinellas, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota, Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 05:22:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Martin; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County; St. Lucie HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Numerous strong, potentially life-threatening rip currents, along with rough surf conditions. Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Southern Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Coastal Volusia and Northern Brevard Counties. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northwest Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-25 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northwest Deserts FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...The first freeze of the season is expected with freezing temperatures in the lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Currituck, Western Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Currituck; Western Currituck FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Norfolk/Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Western Currituck and Eastern Currituck Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locations along the immediate coast may remain just above freezing, while inland areas will drop as low as the mid to upper 20s.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for East Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: East Carteret FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...East Carteret County. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Norfolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Norfolk, Portsmouth; Virginia Beach FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Norfolk/Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Western Currituck and Eastern Currituck Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locations along the immediate coast may remain just above freezing, while inland areas will drop as low as the mid to upper 20s.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Glacier Bay, Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Glacier Bay; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TUESDAY NIGHT TO NOON AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Glacier Bay and Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island including Gustavus and Juneau. * WHEN...From midnight Tuesday night to noon AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow rates will occur Wednesday morning. Increasing temperatures will bring a mix of snow and rain then a change over to rain during the day Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THROUGH 5 PM TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Critical fire weather conditions are expected late this morning through this afternoon across the Northeast Plains, particularly across Union County. A deepening lee side trough will allow southwest winds to increase this afternoon. High temperatures are expected to be 15 to 20 degrees above normal, allowing for several hours of single digit humidity values. Critical conditions will subside this evening. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST this afternoon. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...This includes the Northeast Plains, mainly across Union County, from late morning through the afternoon hours. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum values ranging from 6 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
HARDING COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 02:28:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 02:06:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM 11 AM EST THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON A very dry high pressure dome will build into the region today. Afternoon mixing within this airmass will lead to a sharp drop in relative humidity, and values are expected to remain in the 15-25% range for a few hours this afternoon. Fuel moisture in Northeast Georgia was somewhat replenished by rainfall Monday morning, but fuels will dry quickly under today`s conditions. Increased fire danger is anticipated until relative humidity recovers in the evening. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cattaraugus by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 03:27:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 06:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cattaraugus A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CATTARAUGUS COUNTY HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. A quick half inch to an inch of snow may occur in addition to what has fallen overnight. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 529 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was near Salamanca moving south at 15 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Olean, Salamanca, Allegany State Park, Allegany, St. Bonaventure, Weston Mills, Hinsdale, Carrollton, Portville, Vandalia, Knapp Creek, Rock City Park, Limestone, Kill Buck and Steamburg. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 17 and 26. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-25 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TUESDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Skagway, Klondike Highway, Haines, and the Haines Highway. * WHEN...From midnight Tuesday night to 6 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow will impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow rates will occur Wednesday morning. Increasing temperatures will bring a mix of snow and rain at lower elevations during the day Wednesday and Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches at West Glacier to about 6 to 8 inches at Marias Pass, with greater amounts in the higher terrain. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...From 5 AM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Middle Keys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 04:12:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Middle Keys * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding. * WHERE...Middle Florida Keys. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-23 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock .Near Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today. Relative humidity values will fall into the single digits this afternoon with occasional wind gusts up to 20 mph. These factors combined with dry fuels will create near critical fire weather conditions through the afternoon. Winds will shift from the SW to NW during the late morning to early afternoon hours, if a fire were to be ongoing during this time it may change directions abruptly. Use caution with outdoor fires and power equipment. Be prepared to contain embers and sparks.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Hudson by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 03:17:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Hudson FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Near freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson County. In New York, New York (Manhattan), Bronx, Queens, and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Southern Inner Channels by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Inner Channels FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT The Flood Advisory will expire at Midnight AKST tonight for the following area, Southern Inner Channels. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monroe, Northern Cayuga, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 03:27:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Monroe; Northern Cayuga; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...Monroe, Wayne, and Northern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING FOR LAKE MOULTRIE FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around freezing away from coastal areas. For the Lake Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and wave 1 to 2 feet. * WHERE...Inland Berkeley County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Wednesday. For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of frost and widespread frost are also likely away from the coast.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 03:47:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Lincoln LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...North winds 15 knots gusting to 25 knots on area lakes. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA

