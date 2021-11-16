Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 03:27:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 06:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cattaraugus A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CATTARAUGUS COUNTY HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. A quick half inch to an inch of snow may occur in addition to what has fallen overnight. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 529 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was near Salamanca moving south at 15 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Olean, Salamanca, Allegany State Park, Allegany, St. Bonaventure, Weston Mills, Hinsdale, Carrollton, Portville, Vandalia, Knapp Creek, Rock City Park, Limestone, Kill Buck and Steamburg. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 17 and 26. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
