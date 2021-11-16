High Surf Advisory issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 00:43:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-23 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility ranging from 200 feet to 800 feet. * WHERE...Most of the San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...Until Noon PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Interstate-5, Highway 99, Highway 41, Highway 43, Highway 180, Highway 152, and Highway 198 from Lemoore to Visalia.
