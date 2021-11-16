ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-16 11:07:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-16 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern San Joaquin Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-22 09:33:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-22 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern San Joaquin Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING Dense fog has dissipated, so the Dense Fog Advisory has been allowed to expire. However, patchy fog is expected to linger through the morning hours, so motorists are urged be alert for sudden changes in visibility.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Southern Inner Channels by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Inner Channels FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT The Flood Advisory will expire at Midnight AKST tonight for the following area, Southern Inner Channels. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 03:47:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Lincoln LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...North winds 15 knots gusting to 25 knots on area lakes. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Burke, Columbia, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 03:47:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; McDuffie; Richmond LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected. For the Lake Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 knots diminishing this morning. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 7 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for McKean, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 03:53:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility in some areas. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: McKean; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...McKean and Warren Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour are possible in narrow snowbands though this morning.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 02:40:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches with isolated totals over 3 inches. Patchy freezing rain is possible. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Patchy freezing rain possible. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 04:04:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Pinellas HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Pinellas, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota, Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monroe, Northern Cayuga, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 03:27:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Monroe; Northern Cayuga; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...Monroe, Wayne, and Northern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northwest Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-25 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northwest Deserts FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...The first freeze of the season is expected with freezing temperatures in the lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches. Isolated higher amounts near ridge tops. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The icy conditions could cause difficult travel Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ TO 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...From 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ to 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong north winds over the open waters will make the lake water rough and hazardous, and may result in high waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Patchy freezing rain possible in the lower elevations. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches at West Glacier to about 6 to 8 inches at Marias Pass, with greater amounts in the higher terrain. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...From 5 AM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with higher amounts in the mountains. Patchy freezing rain is possible. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 02:28:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for South Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: South Bighorn Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 4 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zone 285. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Johnson...Washakie. * WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY: 12 to 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches for Lookout and Lolo Passes. 1 to 2 inches for the lower elevations. Patchy freezing rain possible for the lower elevations. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, I-90 Lookout Pass to Alberton, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and Lolo Pass. * WHEN...From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bakersfield, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 00:43:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-23 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility ranging from 200 feet to 800 feet. * WHERE...Most of the San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...Until Noon PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Interstate-5, Highway 99, Highway 41, Highway 43, Highway 180, Highway 152, and Highway 198 from Lemoore to Visalia.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA

