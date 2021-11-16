High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 03:47:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; McDuffie; Richmond LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected. For the Lake Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 knots diminishing this morning. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 7 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

BURKE COUNTY, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO