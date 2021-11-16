First look: Wake Forest at Clemson odds and lines

The No. 12 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1, 6-0 ACC) travel to meet the Clemson Tigers (7-3, 5-2) Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET. Below, we look at the Wake Forest vs. Clemson odds and lines; check back for our college football picks and predictions.

The Demon Deacons edged NC State in a key Atlantic Division game last week 45-42. Wake Forest is a perfect 6-0 in the ACC, as its loss to North Carolina two weeks ago was a non-conference game in a scheduling quirk. A win Saturday clinches the Atlantic Division and a trip to Charlotte.

The Tigers have won a season-high three in a row, topping UConn 44-7 last week in the upstate, although Clemson failed to cover the 41-point number. The Over is 2-0-1 across the past three, averaging 34.7 PPG, going for 30 or more points in each.

Rankings courtesy of the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Wake Forest at Clemson odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Odds for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 8:19 a.m. ET.

Money line: Wake Forest +165 (bet $100 to win $165) | Clemson -205 (bet $205 to win $100)

Wake Forest +165 (bet $100 to win $165) | Clemson -205 (bet $205 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Wake Forest +4.5, -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | Clemson -4.5, -108 (bet $108 to win $100)

Wake Forest +4.5, -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | Clemson -4.5, -108 (bet $108 to win $100) Over/Under (O/U): 55.5, O: -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | U: -108 (bet $108 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

ML: Wake Forest 9-1 | Clemson 7-3

Wake Forest 9-1 | Clemson 7-3 ATS : Wake Forest 5-5 | Clemson 2-8

: Wake Forest 5-5 | Clemson 2-8 O/U: Wake Forest 5-5 | Clemson 3-6-1

Wake Forest at Clemson head-to-head

Wake Forest trails the all-time series 68-17-1, including a current 12-game win streak by the Tigers dating back to 2008. The last time the Demon Deacons won in this series was a 12-7 game in Winston-Salem Oct. 9, 2008, and their last win at Clemson was way back in 1998.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).