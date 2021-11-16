ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-18 04:21:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 01:50:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Southwest San Juan Mountains SOME SLICK ROADS POSSIBLE OVER THE SAN JUANS AND VAIL PASS TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING A weak system will move across western Colorado Tuesday evening through Wednesday bringing snowfall to higher elevations. While amounts are sub-advisory, 2 to 4 inches looks possible along the 550 corridor through the San Juans while 1 to maybe 2 inches is expected on I-70 heading east from Vail up to Vail Pass. If you`re planning on travelling through these areas Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, please be aware of the increased chances for snowy and slushy roads. Give yourself some extra time to reach your destination and remember to slow down.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cattaraugus by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 03:27:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 06:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cattaraugus A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CATTARAUGUS COUNTY HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. A quick half inch to an inch of snow may occur in addition to what has fallen overnight. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 529 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was near Salamanca moving south at 15 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Olean, Salamanca, Allegany State Park, Allegany, St. Bonaventure, Weston Mills, Hinsdale, Carrollton, Portville, Vandalia, Knapp Creek, Rock City Park, Limestone, Kill Buck and Steamburg. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 17 and 26. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 04:04:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Pinellas HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Pinellas, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota, Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 02:06:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM 11 AM EST THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON A very dry high pressure dome will build into the region today. Afternoon mixing within this airmass will lead to a sharp drop in relative humidity, and values are expected to remain in the 15-25% range for a few hours this afternoon. Fuel moisture in Northeast Georgia was somewhat replenished by rainfall Monday morning, but fuels will dry quickly under today`s conditions. Increased fire danger is anticipated until relative humidity recovers in the evening. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Juan#Rip Currents#Lifeguard
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chase, Frontier, Hayes, Lincoln, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-23 07:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chase; Frontier; Hayes; Lincoln; Perkins Near Critical Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon Relative humidity values will drop below 20 percent this afternoon along with wind gusts of 15 to 20 mph will combine with dry fuels to create near critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor fires may grow quickly and spread unexpectedly. Use caution with outdoor fires and power equipment today. Be prepared to contain embers and sparks.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 01:50:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County .Near Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today. Relative humidity values will fall into the single digits this afternoon with occasional wind gusts up to 20 mph. These factors combined with dry fuels will create near critical fire weather conditions through the afternoon. Winds will shift from the SW to NW during the late morning to early afternoon hours, if a fire were to be ongoing during this time it may change directions abruptly. Use caution with outdoor fires and power equipment. Be prepared to contain embers and sparks.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ TO 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...From 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ to 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong north winds over the open waters will make the lake water rough and hazardous, and may result in high waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ TO 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...From 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ to 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong north winds over the open waters will make the lake water rough and hazardous, and may result in high waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monroe, Northern Cayuga, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 03:27:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Monroe; Northern Cayuga; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...Monroe, Wayne, and Northern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northwest Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-25 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northwest Deserts FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...The first freeze of the season is expected with freezing temperatures in the lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR, Loup Rivers Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-23 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR; Loup Rivers Basin; Niobrara Valley, Fort Niobrara NWR, Samuel R McKelvie National Forest; Sandhills, Valentine NWR, Nebraska National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CST /10 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In NEZ204...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR. In NEZ206...Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest. In NEZ208 Fire Weather Zone 208 Niobrara Valley/Fort Niobrara NWR/Samuel R McKelvie National Forest. In NEZ209...Fire Weather Zone 209 Loup Rivers Basin. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Weather conditions will be favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may be difficult to control.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for McKean, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 03:53:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility in some areas. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: McKean; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...McKean and Warren Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour are possible in narrow snowbands though this morning.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Patchy freezing rain possible in the lower elevations. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 05:22:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Martin; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County; St. Lucie HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Numerous strong, potentially life-threatening rip currents, along with rough surf conditions. Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Southern Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Coastal Volusia and Northern Brevard Counties. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Burke, Columbia, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 03:47:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; McDuffie; Richmond LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected. For the Lake Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 knots diminishing this morning. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 7 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Southern Inner Channels by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Inner Channels FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT The Flood Advisory will expire at Midnight AKST tonight for the following area, Southern Inner Channels. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Middle Keys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 04:12:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Middle Keys * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding. * WHERE...Middle Florida Keys. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Currituck, Western Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Currituck; Western Currituck FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Norfolk/Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Western Currituck and Eastern Currituck Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locations along the immediate coast may remain just above freezing, while inland areas will drop as low as the mid to upper 20s.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ TO 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...From 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ to 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong north winds over the open waters will make the lake water rough and hazardous, and may result in high waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Orange County Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-26 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Orange County Inland; Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest; San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAINS, RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS, THE INLAND EMPIRE, INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS * LOCATION...Portions of the Inland Empire, the San Bernardino coastal slopes and foothills, the Riverside County coastal slopes and foothills, the Santa Ana Mountains, and inland Orange County. * WIND...Areas of northeast to east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph below the Cajon and San Gorgonio Passes, and in the favored canyons of the Santa Ana Mountains. * HUMIDITY...Lowest daytime humidity will fall to around 10 percent on Wednesday and around 5 percent on Thursday, then recover slightly to 5 to 10 percent on Friday. Recovery at night will be poor. * TIMING...Gusty winds expected Wednesday morning through late Friday afternoon. Winds will be strongest Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy