Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-18 04:21:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 05:22:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Martin; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County; St. Lucie HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Numerous strong, potentially life-threatening rip currents, along with rough surf conditions. Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Southern Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Coastal Volusia and Northern Brevard Counties. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Glacier Bay, Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Glacier Bay; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TUESDAY NIGHT TO NOON AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Glacier Bay and Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island including Gustavus and Juneau. * WHEN...From midnight Tuesday night to noon AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow rates will occur Wednesday morning. Increasing temperatures will bring a mix of snow and rain then a change over to rain during the day Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 04:04:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Pinellas HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Pinellas, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota, Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 02:06:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM 11 AM EST THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON A very dry high pressure dome will build into the region today. Afternoon mixing within this airmass will lead to a sharp drop in relative humidity, and values are expected to remain in the 15-25% range for a few hours this afternoon. Fuel moisture in Northeast Georgia was somewhat replenished by rainfall Monday morning, but fuels will dry quickly under today`s conditions. Increased fire danger is anticipated until relative humidity recovers in the evening. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Jones, Lyman by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Jones; Lyman RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR JONES AND LYMAN COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Jones and Lyman. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * IMPACTS...A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures could contribute to critical fire weather conditions.
JONES COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 01:50:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Southwest San Juan Mountains SOME SLICK ROADS POSSIBLE OVER THE SAN JUANS AND VAIL PASS TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING A weak system will move across western Colorado Tuesday evening through Wednesday bringing snowfall to higher elevations. While amounts are sub-advisory, 2 to 4 inches looks possible along the 550 corridor through the San Juans while 1 to maybe 2 inches is expected on I-70 heading east from Vail up to Vail Pass. If you`re planning on travelling through these areas Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, please be aware of the increased chances for snowy and slushy roads. Give yourself some extra time to reach your destination and remember to slow down.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-23 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock .Near Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today. Relative humidity values will fall into the single digits this afternoon with occasional wind gusts up to 20 mph. These factors combined with dry fuels will create near critical fire weather conditions through the afternoon. Winds will shift from the SW to NW during the late morning to early afternoon hours, if a fire were to be ongoing during this time it may change directions abruptly. Use caution with outdoor fires and power equipment. Be prepared to contain embers and sparks.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Middle Keys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 04:12:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Middle Keys * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding. * WHERE...Middle Florida Keys. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for South Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: South Bighorn Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 4 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zone 285. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Johnson...Washakie. * WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY: 12 to 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with higher amounts in the mountains. Patchy freezing rain is possible. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches at West Glacier to about 6 to 8 inches at Marias Pass, with greater amounts in the higher terrain. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...From 5 AM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 02:28:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 03:06:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will enhance the blowover risk for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low relative humidity will accompany this wind, creating elevated to critical fire weather conditions. Fires could spread quickly with any new starts.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Absaroka Mountains, Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 03:06:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Wind River Mountains East HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains and Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will enhance the blowover risk for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ TO 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...From 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ to 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong north winds over the open waters will make the lake water rough and hazardous, and may result in high waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 06:43:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lincoln LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EST THIS MORNING While a few higher gusts are possible on area lakes this morning, winds have diminished below 20 knots therefore the Lake Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ TO 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...From 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ to 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong north winds over the open waters will make the lake water rough and hazardous, and may result in high waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northwest Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-25 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northwest Deserts FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...The first freeze of the season is expected with freezing temperatures in the lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monroe, Northern Cayuga, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 03:27:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Monroe; Northern Cayuga; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...Monroe, Wayne, and Northern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY

