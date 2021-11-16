ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-17 15:56:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-18 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Glacier Bay, Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Glacier Bay; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TUESDAY NIGHT TO NOON AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Glacier Bay and Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island including Gustavus and Juneau. * WHEN...From midnight Tuesday night to noon AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow rates will occur Wednesday morning. Increasing temperatures will bring a mix of snow and rain then a change over to rain during the day Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cattaraugus by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 03:27:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 06:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cattaraugus A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CATTARAUGUS COUNTY HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. A quick half inch to an inch of snow may occur in addition to what has fallen overnight. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 529 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was near Salamanca moving south at 15 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Olean, Salamanca, Allegany State Park, Allegany, St. Bonaventure, Weston Mills, Hinsdale, Carrollton, Portville, Vandalia, Knapp Creek, Rock City Park, Limestone, Kill Buck and Steamburg. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 17 and 26. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northwest Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-25 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northwest Deserts FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...The first freeze of the season is expected with freezing temperatures in the lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 03:47:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Lincoln LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...North winds 15 knots gusting to 25 knots on area lakes. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Currituck, Western Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Currituck; Western Currituck FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Norfolk/Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Western Currituck and Eastern Currituck Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locations along the immediate coast may remain just above freezing, while inland areas will drop as low as the mid to upper 20s.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Norfolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Norfolk, Portsmouth; Virginia Beach FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Norfolk/Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Western Currituck and Eastern Currituck Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locations along the immediate coast may remain just above freezing, while inland areas will drop as low as the mid to upper 20s.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-23 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock .Near Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today. Relative humidity values will fall into the single digits this afternoon with occasional wind gusts up to 20 mph. These factors combined with dry fuels will create near critical fire weather conditions through the afternoon. Winds will shift from the SW to NW during the late morning to early afternoon hours, if a fire were to be ongoing during this time it may change directions abruptly. Use caution with outdoor fires and power equipment. Be prepared to contain embers and sparks.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches at West Glacier to about 6 to 8 inches at Marias Pass, with greater amounts in the higher terrain. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...From 5 AM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches. Isolated higher amounts near ridge tops. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The icy conditions could cause difficult travel Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 02:40:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches with isolated totals over 3 inches. Patchy freezing rain is possible. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 05:51:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING FOR LAKE MOULTRIE FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around freezing away from coastal areas. For the Lake Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and wave 1 to 2 feet. * WHERE...Inland Berkeley County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Wednesday. For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of frost and widespread frost are also likely away from the coast.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 02:28:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 01:50:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Southwest San Juan Mountains SOME SLICK ROADS POSSIBLE OVER THE SAN JUANS AND VAIL PASS TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING A weak system will move across western Colorado Tuesday evening through Wednesday bringing snowfall to higher elevations. While amounts are sub-advisory, 2 to 4 inches looks possible along the 550 corridor through the San Juans while 1 to maybe 2 inches is expected on I-70 heading east from Vail up to Vail Pass. If you`re planning on travelling through these areas Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, please be aware of the increased chances for snowy and slushy roads. Give yourself some extra time to reach your destination and remember to slow down.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for South Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: South Bighorn Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 4 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zone 285. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Johnson...Washakie. * WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY: 12 to 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 03:02:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-23 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Cold wind chills expected. Blowing snow and visibilities as low as one half mile at times over summits also expected. Expect wind chills as cold as 50 below zero. Plan for difficult travel conditions. * WHERE...Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands. * WHEN...Until 4 PM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. The coldest wind chills are expected near Eagle Summit. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Patchy freezing rain possible in the lower elevations. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Absaroka Mountains, Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 03:06:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Wind River Mountains East HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains and Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will enhance the blowover risk for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS

Community Policy