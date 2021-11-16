Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 05:51:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING FOR LAKE MOULTRIE FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s well inland to around freezing away from coastal areas. For the Lake Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and wave 1 to 2 feet. * WHERE...Inland Berkeley County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Wednesday. For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of frost and widespread frost are also likely away from the coast.

