Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Western Michigan Broncos (6-4, 3-3 MAC) visit the Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-4, 3-3) Tuesday at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

The Broncos managed to sneak by Akron at home last week by a 45-40 score, but are still just 1-2 SU/0-3 ATS across its last three games. Western Michigan is searching for its first consecutive victories since a 4-0 SU run from Sept. 11 – Oct. 2.

The Eagles suffered a 34-26 loss against Ohio last week on this same field, snapping a modest 2-0 ATS streak. The Eastern Michigan offense has been on point lately, going for 41.0 PPG across the past four outings, while EMU has yielded just 36.3 PPG across that span. The Over has hit in three of those last four games.

Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

  • Money line: Western Michigan -220 (bet $220 to win $100) | Eastern Michigan +175 (bet $100 to win $175)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Western Michigan -5.5 (-110) | Eastern Michigan +5.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 66.5 (O: -107 | U: -115)

Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Western Michigan 43, Eastern Michigan 39

Western Michigan (-220) has been playing slightly better lately, but both teams have been strong offensively. You can’t risk more than two times than your possible return on a road team.

PASS.

EASTERN MICHIGAN +5.5 (-110) is the better play. The Eagles have racked up 26 or more points in four straight games. While they’re 2-3 ATS in five games at home on the gray FieldTurf of Rynearson, EMU has a potent offense, and Western Michigan was sloppy on special teams last week and was also dinged for a touchdown on an interception by Akron. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the home team win outright.

The OVER 66.5 (-107) is the best play on the board. First off, we usually get plenty of offense when these directional school rivals meet. The Over is 5-2-1 in the past eight meetings dating back to 2012, including a 53-42 win by the Eagles at WMU last season. The offense has been red hot for the Broncos lately, and the Eagles have the talent in the pass game to keep pace.

