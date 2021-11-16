ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Here’s why the Polkadot price has slumped during parachain auctions

invezz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Polkadot price has declined sharply in the past few days. This decline has happened even as the parachain auctions go on. It could be because investors are now selling the news. The Polkadot (DOT/USD) price has suffered a harsh reversal in the past few days. The coin is...

invezz.com

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) price forecast: further gains to be limited

Crypto.com Coin has been in a strong bullish trend lately. It has defied the odds by rising while Bitcoin and Ethereum retreat. There is more room for the coin to grow but gains could be limited. The Crypto.com (CRO/USD) price has been in a remarkable rally in the past few...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Is Avalanche (AVAX) a buy or sell at its all-time high?

Avalanche price has been in a strong bullish trend recently. It is now the 10th biggest cryptocurrency in the world. We explain why it could surge to $200. Avalanche (AVAX/USD) price surged to an all-time high as investors remain optimistic about the ecosystem. The AVAX token price is trading at $133.75, which is slightly below its all-time high of $145. This brings its total market capitalization to more than $30 billion, making it the 10th biggest cryptocurrency in the world.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Top 3 metaverse tokens to buy on November 22: AXS, MANA, and SAND.

AXS’s trading volume increased by 120% in the last 24 hours. MANA saw an increase in trading volume by 25%. SAND has huge potential for growth. Axie Infinity AXS/USD is one of the largest play-to-earn games in the crypto world, which is partially owned and operated by its players, who can earn AXS tokens through playing.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Lucid stock is up 17% today: here is where to buy it

Lucid stock (LCID) is currently trading at $55.21. The stock has risen +8.16 (17.34%) today. Here is a brief guide on the best places to buy Lucid stock. The Lucid stock has overcome the fears of slipping following a loss in its 2021, Q3 earnings report to start the week on a high note by rising by 17%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Dot#Invezz#Acala Network#Btc
invezz.com

UWM stock up 16% after CEO canceled the company’s secondary stock offering: here is where to buy UWM Stock

United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) Stock is currently trading at $6.44. UWM Stock is up +0.92 (16.67%) today. Here is a brief guide on the best places to buy UWM stock. The UWM Stock price has been in the red for some time since the United Wholesale Mortgage became publicly listed. But the company’s stock has taken a turn for the better after the CEO, Mat Ishbia, canceled the secondary stock offering citing low prices.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Should you buy or sell JD.com shares after outperforming Q3 Street expectations?

JD.com shares on Thursday surged more than 5% after announcing its most recent quarterly results. The company released its fiscal third-quarter revenue and earnings before markets opened, beating estimates. President Lei Xu lauded JD’s technological competencies and unique business model for the Q3 beat. On Thursday, JD.com Inc. (HKG:09618) shares...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
invezz.com

Where to buy Decentraland (MANA) coin as it continues rallying amid the rising metaverse popularity

Decentraland (MANA) currently trading at around $3.87. It has risen by about 6% in the last 24 hours. Here is a quick guide on the best places to buy the MANA token. As the majority of cryptocurrencies bleed, most metaverse tokens led by Decentraland (MANA) are on the rise. Today’s surge is a continuation of a bull trend that has seen the MANA coin rise by 32.89% in the last seven days.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Hive (HIVE) price analysis after current sell-off

HIVE /USD has weakened from its recent highs above $1.3, registered on November 16, to $0.91, while the current price stands at $0.96. For now, bears control the price action, the critical support level stands at $0.80, and if the price breaks it, it could be the beginning of a bigger downtrend.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Silver price prediction: ripe for a 15% jump

Silver price has been in a major bullish trend in the past few days. The metal’s price is hovering near its highest level since August 2021. We explain why it could rally by another 15% soon. Silver price is hovering near its highest level since August 2021 as investors reflect...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

DFG piles $12.6M into Astar Network’s Polkadot parachain bid

The first-ever parachain auction on Polkadot is heating up, with leading projects from the Polkadot ecosystem competing for the coveted first slot. On Monday, DFG Group — a global blockchain investment firm controlling $1 billion in assets under management — announced it had pledged 300,000 DOT tokens (worth $12.65 million) in support of Astar Network’s parachain bid.
BUSINESS
cryptonews.com

Polkadot Parachains: New Era of DeFi Micro-Fees Imminent

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. A class chasm is coming into view in the blockchain space. Ethereum has been heralded as the infrastructure for Finance 2.0, one in which everyone with internet access can become their own bank. With record-low interest rates on traditional banking savings accounts, the demand to become a liquidity provider is high. Yet, if you were to try to simply swap tokens on Ethereum's Uniswap, you can expect to see prohibitively enormous ETH gas fees.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Moonriver Surpasses 8 Million Transactions as Polkadot Parachain Auction Progresses

Moonriver, an Ethereum-compatible parachain running on the Kusama Network, hit a milestone this week by surpassing eight million transactions on its network. Moonriver, a canary-test network for the Moonbeam protocol, reached a milestone this week by hitting eight million transactions on its network, becoming the leading parachain in Kusama. The...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Cosmos price prediction: ATOM forms a dead cat bounce

The Cosmos price bounced back sharply on Monday. However, a closer look shows it has formed a double-top pattern. This rebound seems like it is a dead cat bounce. Cosmos (ATOM/USD) price jumped sharply on Monday as investors priced in more demand for its ecosystem. ATOM, its native token, is trading at $33, which is the highest it has been since November 15. It has risen by more than 30% from its lowest level this month.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Are Tremor Shares Trading Higher Tuesday Premarket?

At least two institutional investors in Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ: TRMR) sought Chairperson Chris Stibbs launch an immediate strategic review of the company, Sky News reports. Additionally, the shareholders demanded that the Tel Aviv-based video and connected TV advertising firm use some of the cash on its balance sheet to...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Longeveron stock vaults to another all-time high

Longeveron shares jumped 117% to $21.62 on Monday to their highest level since the company went public in February at $10 a share. The stock has been rising sharply since Thursday, when the biotechnology company said its Lomecel-B for the treatment of a congenital heart defect in infants (Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome) affecting about 1,000 babies a year was granted rare pediatric disease (RPD) designation by the Food and Drug Administration. The stock catapulted 120% on Thursday and continued rising on Friday and Monday. Prior to the announcement, the stock's highest price was about $8.45 a share on March 11 and a low of $2.84 a share earlier this year. Volume on the stock hit 98 million shares on Monday, compared to its average daily volume of 110,000 shares. Even with the share price boost, Longeveron's market cap remans small at about $192 million.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Should I buy Lemonade shares after the current dip?

Lemonade shares have weakened more than 15% on a weekly basis. Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) shares have weakened more than 15% last trading week, even though the company reported better than expected third-quarter results this month. Total revenue has increased by 100.6% Y/Y to $35.7 million, but the company is still not profitable.
MARKETS
invezz.com

Is it safe to buy Workday stock as shares plunge despite solid Q3 results?

Workday shares on Friday declined by 3.59% after reporting its most recent quarterly results. The company announced its FQ3 results Thursday after markets closed, beating estimates. Workday also raised its FQ4 and FY2022 guidance on subscription revenues. On Friday, Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares edged lower by 3.59% despite posting better-than-expected...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy