Home Where Man Killed His Wife for Sale, Internet Debates if They'd Buy It

By Rebecca Flood
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago

A woman is seeking advice over whether it's worth buying a house considerably under value, as it's where a man murdered his wife.

The prospective buyer shared her dilemma to Mumsnet, revealing while she felt uneasy about the idea, her husband didn't see a problem with it.

Posting under 1988TBT, she revealed she was a local resident, which is how she knew about the grizzly crime, which happened just over a year ago.

The house hunter captioned the post "would you live in a house where there had been a murder?" and it's already amassed more than 200 responses since being uploaded on Tuesday.

She wrote: "DP [dear partner] and I looking at buying a second property to rent out. It's underpriced and chain free... because 18 months ago the husband murdered his wife in one of the bedrooms.

"It's put me off a good amount but DP is still keen to go ahead with the sale and says there will be lots of people that won't want to rent it but it won't put EVERYONE off. Would it put you off?"

Despite not revealing where the home is, it's believed to be in the U.K., and the woman claimed the home was $67-80,000 (£50-60,000) below market value.

She continued: "I should add that it's not being advertised that's the past of the house, I only know as I'm a local resident and heard about it in the news. As I'm sure many others did too... plus neighbours that still live there etc may tell prospective tenants if they don't already know themselves.

"Going to view this week, and hope to be told the story. Otherwise I will be asking them. Already knowing full well."

She theorized that they could "sit on it" for six months while redecorating, putting in a new kitchen, bathroom and carpets, and hope interest in the murder dies down.

Despite getting a great deal on the house, it's history would put many off, they admitted in the comments.

Benchbenchbench wrote: "Yes I wouldn't even consider it I'm afraid."

IslaInthesun said: "No, not in a house that's had such violence."

While FAQs pointed out: "It would depend who received the funds from the sale, I'd have an issue with my money going to a man who murdered his wife."

Although others weren't so fussed, as Stonebrambleboy thought: "I'd buy it redecorate and ask the local priest to bless the house."

"I'd use it to get money off the asking price tbh," Blackcatclub admitted.

While Gohaveanap said: "Wouldn't bother me in the least. It's a house, for goodness sake."

Macabre events can greatly affect a home's asking price , claims website Died In House, which tells prospective buyers if a death has occurred in the property.

Its website says: "A death in a home, especially a violent death, can decrease the home's value by 25 percent and increase its time to sell by up to 50 percent longer than comparable homes."

Ericka Boussarhane, part of Pensacola Ghost Events and Second Sight Paranormal Investigations, told Newsweek the house was a "deal," and the couple should snap it up.

She said: "I would say don't pay attention to the movies, of the possession in this situation, because people fear that a lot.

"I would recommend just clearing the space with one of these: sage, sweetgrass, Palo Santo, frankincense, myrrh. Or Holy Water."

Newsweek reached out to Died In House for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aNYC1_0cyHce2U00

Comments / 1

